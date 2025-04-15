Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 15, 2025

CISO

Department of Justice | Australia | On-site

As a CISO, you will be responsible for developing and implementing a cyber security strategy as well as establishing and maintaining the organisation’s strategic enterprise-wide information and cyber security management program.

Cloud Security Architect

Kinaxis | Canada | Remote

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design secure patterns for workloads deployed on Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as- a-Service and Software-as-a-Service environments, as well as hybrid architecture patterns, which may tightly integrate to other public clouds or on-premises systems. Conduct security assessments of Corporate and Cloud solutions, analyze issues and develop recommendations using Cloud Security benchmarks such as the MCSB, CIS, NIST etc.

Cyber Security Engineer

CYCL | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop, implement, and fine-tune SIEM rules and heuristics to detect security incidents and anomalies. Develop and maintain, python automation scripts for incident response. Provide expert advice in investigating and forensics collection of cloud and on-prem security incidents, analyzing root causes, and implementing remediation actions to mitigate security threats in cloud and on-prem environments.

Cyber Security Engineer

Berkeley Lab | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform security duties including monitoring for potential threats, proactively examining network traffic and log data, investigating anomalous activity, forensic analysis, and resolution of security incidents. Support and/or lead cyber incident response activities, participating in the full incident response lifecycle, from initial detection through resolution and post-incident documentation.

Cybersecurity Officer

International New Economic Research Institute | Hong Kong | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Officer, you will design and implement comprehensive cybersecurity strategies for blockchain nodes, decentralized applications (dApps), and trading platforms. Conduct regular penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and security audits to ensure compliance with industry standards (e.g., ISO 27001).

Field CISO

Check Point Software | Italy | On-site

As a Field CISO, you will engage with security executives in developing their strategies and roadmaps, supporting their security architecture of the future. Host customer advisory boards ensuring insight into Check Point’s portfolio, establishing a feedback mechanism into Check Point research and product development. Transform customer insight and market knowledge to improve positioning of Check Point offering in the market

GRC Specialist

Cloud Software Group | USA | On-site

As a GRC Specialist, you will develop, implement, and maintain governance, risk management, and compliance frameworks and policies aligned with industry best practices. Develop and maintain documentation of compliance processes, procedures, and controls.

Head of Cyber Security

Nomad Foods | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will develop and implement a strategic, long-term information security strategy and roadmap to ensure that information assets are adequately protected. Lead the cyber / information security function across Nomad Foods to ensure consistent and high-quality information security management in support of the business goals. Establish and enforce policies, procedures, and standards to enhance the security posture of the organization.

Head of Global Cybersecurity

Daiichi Sankyo | Germany | On-site

As a Head of Global Cybersecurity, you will lead the strategic direction and operational coherence of cybersecurity in Daiichi Sankyo Group supervising two distinct functions, Cybersecurity policies & strategy and Cybersecurity architecture. Formulate a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy managing security policies, standards, and practices with regulatory requirements and corporate objectives, fostering a culture that enhances awareness of security.

Insider Threat Director

Carnival Cruise Line | USA | Hybrid

As an Insider Threat Director, you will develop and implement a global insider risk management program that aligns with the organization’s strategic goals and risk appetite by establishing policies, procedures, and controls to detect, prevent, and respond to insider threats. Conduct regular risk assessments to identify potential insider threats and vulnerabilities. Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies and action plans to address identified risks.

Network Security Architect

Kyndryl | Italy | Hybrid

As a Network Security Architect, you will develop and implement zero trust security strategies for customers. Conduct security assessments and identify areas for improvement. Perform a security assessment to identify vulnerabilities and recommend improvements. Provide strategic advice on key security frameworks and best practices.

OT CyberSecurity Specialist

Aspen Pharma | UAE | On-site

As an OT CyberSecurity Specialist, you will assist in developing and implementing risk mitigation strategies tailored to OT systems. Ensure secure configurations of ICS. Execute OT-specific incident response processes and coordinate efforts during security incidents. Manage and maintain IT and OT security tools, ensuring optimal performance and effectiveness.

Principal Operational Technology Engineer

NCC Group | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Principal Operational Technology Engineer, you will assess and develop cyber security engineering solutions for industrial control systems (ICS), SCADA, and other OT environments. Perform risk assessments and gap analyses against relevant industry standards and frameworks. Design and implement security controls specific to industrial environments.

Principal Threat Research Analyst

Avalara | UAE | Remote

As a Principal Threat Research Analyst, you will apply knowledge across all critical elements and common data types used in threat intelligence analysis, including malware used in adversary campaigns, host and log forensics, and network forensics. Create and enhance countermeasures and detections for malware, attacker techniques, threat actor methodology, and suspicious events.

Scam Threat Researcher

Chainalysis | Israel | On-site

As a Scam Threat Researcher, you will investigate different types of scams, understanding how they operate and how we can catch them, including defining technological solutions. Identify human and technical vulnerabilities exploited by scammers and suggest tools and techniques for detecting and preventing it. Enhance AI-based scam detection capabilities through innovative approaches and research findings.

SecOps

Voyage Privé | France | On-site

As a SecOps, you will conduct security assessments of existing systems, implement vulnerability scanning tools, implement access control and identity management policies. Deploy threat monitoring and detection tools, establish proactive remediation strategies for security incidents, manage and automate regulatory compliance and risk management.

Security Analyst

Sardine | USA | Remote

As a Security Analyst, you will develop, implement, and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures in line with regulatory requirements. Conduct risk assessments to identify and mitigate threats to information assets. Monitor and report on compliance, tracking the effectiveness of security controls. Manage security audits, coordinate with external auditors, and address findings.

Senior Cloud Security Analyst

LTIMindtree | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Cloud Security Analyst, you will conduct in-depth penetration testing of cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP), focusing on identifying complex vulnerabilities and security misconfigurations. Perform penetration testing of containerized applications (Docker, Kubernetes) and serverless architectures. Develop and execute custom penetration testing methodologies and tools to simulate real-world attacks.

Senior Consultant Cyber Cloud Security

Deloitte | Germany | On-site

As a Senior Consultant Cyber Cloud Security, you will design cloud architectures, solutions, and processes for secure landing zones, cloud authentication, cloud security incident and risk management, et al. Review implemented technical cyber cloud security architectures, solutions, and processes; consult our customers on improving security posture. Advise clients on secure design, implementation, and operation of cloud solutions, communicate results and present project achievements to project stakeholders.

Senior Cyber Specialist

Amplify Health | Singapore | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Specialist, you will lead the security of Azure cloud environment by setting standards, designs patterns and processes identity-based access controls, encryption, and monitoring tools to ensure compliance and security. Develop a formal process for managing CVEs, including triage, risk assessment, and remediation workflows. Set and maintain standards for network security, including platform perimeter security and SSE.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Skeepers | France | Hybrid

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will configure and monitor security tools, including proxies, EDR, MDM, and bug bounty programs. Conduct risk assessments to identify security gaps and recommend improvements. Conduct post-incident investigations to determine root causes and implement preventative measures.

Senior Product Security Engineer

FactSet | India | On-site

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will identify potential risks, threats, vulnerabilities and exploits in applications through threat modeling, secure code review, and penetration testing. Define information security policies and standards that support secure coding practices. Support the automation of security testing and more efficient discovery, tracking, and resolution of security vulnerabilities.

Threat Hunt Operator

NuHarbor Security | USA | On-site

As a Threat Hunt Operator, you will conduct client directed and proactive investigations to identify cyber threats, advanced persistent threats, and anomalous activity within enterprise networks and endpoints. Perform deep-dive analysis of suspected security incidents to determine impact, risk, and response actions. Conduct time-sensitive analysis during cyber investigations, including active threat hunting and malware analysis.

VP, Security

Clio | Canada | Hybrid

As a VP, Security, you will design, implement, and mature an enterprise-level risk management framework, including supporting policies, procedures, and standards. Oversee the development and execution of an incident identification and response program, ensuring that Clio is prepared to handle emerging threats. Manage the business continuity and recovery functions, ensuring resilience across operations.