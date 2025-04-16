Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform provides visibility into cryptographic risk posture

Entrust announced the Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform, a unified, end-to-end cryptographic security management solution for keys, secrets, and certificates.

Cyberattacks on data security and identity systems are exploding in scale and sophistication. Traditional approaches to securing data and identities aren’t working, and in digital-first environments every connected device, application, and system is at risk without a secure cryptographic foundation. And the fragmented tools for managing cryptographic sprawl – including encryption keys, secrets, and certificates – have made it nearly impossible to confidently manage cryptography at an enterprise scale.

The Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive visibility and manageability across the entire cryptographic estate, including public and private cloud environments, endpoints, applications, and networks.

Security, IT, and DevOps now can have both the control and agility they need to simplify deployment of cryptographic solutions and the centralized inventory and visibility to manage increasingly complex operations and to prepare for the shift to post-quantum cryptography.

For the first time, security leaders, IT, and development organizations have a unified platform from which to manage all aspects of cryptographic security.

The Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform integrates capabilities to deliver unified compliance management, PKI deployment and operation, and lifecycle management for keys, secrets, and certificates, secured with Entrust nShield and third-party hardware security modules (HSMs) and interoperable with top security, identity, and IT management systems through extensive integrations, providing for protection.

“Siloed cybersecurity tools are no longer enough in a world where keys, secrets, and certificates are increasingly being targeted by AI-enhanced attacks. We’re seeing an explosion of data and devices that need to be secured by cryptography, and we’re in the midst of a multi-year transition to quantum-secure cryptography. It’s clear that every organization must place a heightened focus on cryptographic estate management as the foundation of data and identity security,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security at Entrust. “With our new Cryptographic Security Platform, Entrust and our partners are helping organizations protect their cryptographic foundations.”

“With the inevitable ‘Q-Day’ getting closer and closer — when quantum computers can quickly break traditional encryption — cryptographic management needs to keep pace. Businesses need to have complete cryptographic estate monitoring and observability while also maintaining flexibility to ensure they’re keeping pace with the technology landscape,” said Jennifer Glenn, IDC Research Director for Information and Data Security. “Organizations are seeking a comprehensive, long-term solution that will adapt to the future of security.”

The Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform lets customers take control and mitigate the potential for disruption in these vast and complex transitions, providing:

Enterprise-wide visibility : Monitor cryptographic assets, audit changes, and receive alerts for enhanced security oversight, all from a centralized dashboard.

: Monitor cryptographic assets, audit changes, and receive alerts for enhanced security oversight, all from a centralized dashboard. Cryptographic risk management : Automatically assess cryptographic risk posture, enforce policy, and secure keys, secrets, and certificates across distributed functions, divisions, and teams.

: Automatically assess cryptographic risk posture, enforce policy, and secure keys, secrets, and certificates across distributed functions, divisions, and teams. Scalable architecture : Deploy high-performance, future-proof cryptographic solutions supporting the latest standards, with on-prem and managed service options.

: Deploy high-performance, future-proof cryptographic solutions supporting the latest standards, with on-prem and managed service options. Interoperable: Enable extensive integrations with top security, identity, and IT management systems while enabling customization through open APIs.

The Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform will be available in May 2025.