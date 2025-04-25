Rubrik Identity Resilience protects vulnerable authentication infrastructure

Rubrik announced its upcoming solution, Identity Resilience, designed to secure the entire identity landscape alongside data.

Identity Resilience aims to protect the most common entry points for attackers – human and non-human identities (NHIs) – to help organizations maintain operations with minimal downtime.

Identity Resilience aims to address a blindspot in enterprise security. A critical piece of infrastructure utilized by a vast majority of organizations, identity remains a consistent target for hackers. When compromised, these identity systems grant attackers access to critical data and credentials, and their disruption can prevent cyber recovery. Rubrik’s solution is designed to secure this vulnerable authentication infrastructure that powers virtually every major enterprise.

“Identity systems are not only complex and hard to manage, but they have also become the primary gateway for attackers aiming to access an organization’s valuable data,” said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. “Today, we signal our commitment to identity protection, to address our customers’ needs by detecting threats that target identities and proactively reduce identity risks, just as we have successfully done with data security.”

Why this matters: Identity is how hackers get inside

Rubrik’s identity business safeguards millions of identities globally. It’s easy to see why: A recent CISA report found that 90% of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure begin with an identity compromise, often leading to privilege escalations and lateral movement into valuable corporate data.

These threats usually unfold gradually, making it essential to understand not just the “who” and “what” but also the “when” – how privilege or access patterns shift over time. By leveraging time-series data, Rubrik’s solution is designed to provide continuous visibility into identity changes, enabling earlier detection of suspicious activity.

Similar to how Rubrik monitors and sustains data, the company’s anticipated capabilities are designed to identify, monitor, and safeguard critical, sensitive, and active identities, including non-human identities (NHIs) such as machines using service accounts and access tokens.

NHIs, which outnumber their human counterparts, are complex to manage and introduce vulnerabilities that are increasingly targeted by attackers who compromise and escalate privileges. Current identity security approaches fail to provide enterprises the capability to assess NHI risk, view data access, and track suspicious activity over time.

A holistic approach drives cyber resiliency

Too often, identity management, identity protection, and data security are siloed as different products run by different teams in an organization. In contrast, Rubrik uniquely aims to combine these capabilities to provide new capabilities, and a holistic view of identity and data.

Identity Recovery & Identity Resilience – Accelerating Recovery. Advancing Resilience

Rubrik offers extensive coverage for identities across hybrid environments. New capabilities aim to empower organizations to thwart attacks earlier and restore systems more quickly to ensure cyber resilience: