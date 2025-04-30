RidgeSphere streamlines security validation operations

Ridge Security announced RidgeSphere, a centralized management platform designed to simplify the orchestration of multiple RidgeBot , the AI-powered automated security validation platform, across client environments.

Built for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and large enterprises, RidgeSphere eliminates operational silos, accelerates service delivery, and unlocks new revenue opportunities through unified security validation.

The challenge: Scaling offensive security

As demand for proactive threat exposure management grows, MSSPs and enterprises face mounting complexity:

Manual processes for deploying and tracking RidgeBot instances across clients or business units.

for deploying and tracking RidgeBot instances across clients or business units. Disjointed reporting that obscures cross-organization risk trends.

that obscures cross-organization risk trends. License sprawl and inefficiencies that limit service scalability.

RidgeSphere: Enterprise-grade control

The platform delivers a single-pane-of-glass console with core capabilities tailored for distributed deployments:

Multi-Tenant Management : Role-based access control for MSSP teams and client stakeholders.

: Role-based access control for MSSP teams and client stakeholders. Automated License Orchestration : Real-time visibility into usage and availability.

: Real-time visibility into usage and availability. Unified Pentest Analytics : Consolidated vulnerability reporting with customizable templates.

: Consolidated vulnerability reporting with customizable templates. API-Driven Integrations: Seamless connectivity with SIEM, ticketing, and compliance tools.

“RidgeSphere transforms how MSSPs operationalize offensive security,” said Lydia Zhang, President at Ridge Security. “By centralizing control of hundreds of RidgeBot deployments, teams can focus on delivering high-value services—like automated pentesting and breach simulation—instead of administrative overhead.”

Key benefits

For MSSPs : Monetize CTEM-as-a-service with scalable, repeatable workflows.

: Monetize with scalable, repeatable workflows. For Enterprises: Gain cross-departmental risk visibility while reducing tool fragmentation.

RidgeSphere is available now.