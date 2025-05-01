Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: April 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

GoSearch: Open-source OSINT tool for uncovering digital footprints

GoSearch is an open-source OSINT tool built to uncover digital footprints linked to specific usernames. Designed for speed and accuracy, it lets users quickly track someone’s online presence across multiple platforms.

Hawk Eye: Open-source scanner uncovers secrets and PII across platforms

Hawk Eye is an open-source tool that helps find sensitive data before it leaks. It runs from the command line and checks many types of storage for PII and secrets: passwords, API keys, and personal information.

APTRS: Open-source automated penetration testing reporting system

APTRS is an open-source reporting tool built with Python and Django. It’s made for penetration testers and security teams who want to save time on reports. Instead of writing reports by hand, users can create PDF and Excel files directly in the tool.

YES3 Scanner: Open-source S3 security scanner for public access, ransomware protection

YES3 Scanner is an open-source tool that scans and analyzes 10+ different configuration items for your S3 buckets in AWS. This includes access such as public access via ACLs and bucket policies – including the complex combinations of account and bucket settings that can make a S3 bucket effectively public.

