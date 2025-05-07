1 in 3 workers keep AI use a secret

Employees are feeling heightened concerns around the use of technology to enhance productivity, as well as job dissatisfaction and a lack of motivation at work. In fact, 30% of employees who use GenAI tools at work worry their job may be cut and 27% experience AI-fueled imposter syndrome, saying they don’t want people to question their ability, according to Ivanti.

“Ivanti’s research shows that employees continue to want greater autonomy over their work lives and AI solutions that help them do their best work,” said Brooke Johnson, Ivanti Chief Legal Counsel and SVP of HR and Security. “To address this, organizations should consider building a sustainable AI governance model, prioritizing transparency and tackling the complex challenge of AI-fueled imposter syndrome through reinvention. Employers who fail to approach innovation with empathy and provide employees with autonomy run the risk of losing valuable staff and negatively impacting employee productivity.”

More employees admit to using GenAI at work in 2025 (42%) compared to 2024 (26%), despite concerns expressed about GenAI’s impact on job security. Additionally, 48% of employees admit feeling resenteeism (when someone dislikes their job but stays despite the negative feelings).

39% admit to presenteeism (when an employee comes into the office to be “seen” as working, but not necessarily to be productive). These behaviors are an important reminder to employers that employees need to feel engaged with their work and recognized for their efforts, regardless of their location.

For IT professionals, if left unaddressed, resenteeism and presenteeism can have a ripple effect on the productivity and security of the organization. Although 83% of IT professionals view flexible work as high-value or essential, only 25% say their current job is highly flexible and 64% say they’re feeling pressure from employers to come back to the office. Considering the ongoing competition for skilled IT workers, it is crucial for employers to make efforts to retain these employees.

Employees are keeping their AI-driven productivity gains a secret from their employers

32% of employees who use GenAI tools at work say they’re keeping it a secret from their employer. Some use discretion when using AI because they like the “secret advantage” (36%); others worry their job may be cut (30%); and (27%) experience AI-fueled imposter syndrome, saying they don’t want people to question their ability. However, organizations need to keep in mind that widespread use of unauthorized AI tools raises significant cybersecurity risks.

In-office employees may still log in remotely after hours

Although return-to-office mandates are increasing, 85% of employees log in remotely during non-work hours, for instance, to check emails or complete a work task. Employers need to ensure they have the capability to secure and manage all forms of work — whether for road warriors, evening email correspondence or unexpected virtual workdays.

Younger workers are more likely to switch jobs to gain more flexibility

Both Gen Z (54%) and millennials (53%) say they would consider quitting in exchange for workplace flexibility. 48% of office workers claim that when their employer is inflexible about their schedule, it’s a sign they don’t value them or their work. This sentiment underscores a significant shift in workplace expectations around gaining greater flexibility and autonomy at work, particularly among younger generations.

Is AI the solution for tech complexity?

Companies will spend trillions on new technology investments in 2025. Yet, 46% of IT professionals report a rise in ticket volume due to new software deployments, which adds to the complexity, risk and technical debt, hindering innovation. While AI can aid in simplifying technology, it can also add to the complexity. Until organizations gain control over their existing tech stack and break down data silos, AI’s benefits will struggle to be fully realized.