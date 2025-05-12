Layoffs pose a cybersecurity risk: Here’s why offboarding matters

In this Help Net Security video, Chase Doelling, Principal Strategist at JumpCloud, discusses the overlooked security risks associated with improper offboarding.

Though many organizations focus on securely onboarding new employees, they often overlook the security risks associated with properly offboarding workers, especially when offboarding happens in mass and unexpectedly.

The process of offboarding can be complex and urgent, often requiring IT teams to act quickly to deactivate access. However, many security teams are already stretched thin, dealing with ongoing external threats, and may not realize they’re leaving themselves vulnerable to security breaches by failing to promptly remove access for those who leave the organization.