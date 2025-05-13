UNIDIR Intrusion Path: New framework to analyze ICT environment activities

Malicious activity in the ICT environment is growing. However, a non-technical audience often struggle to understand these threats, either because technical explanations are too complex or because media coverage oversimplifies the issues. To help understand and analyze these activities, UNIDIR has developed the UNIDIR Intrusion Path framework.

Based on the idea of a network perimeter, the framework divides the ICT space into “outside” and “inside.” This spatial view helps map where activities occur, making cyber diplomacy better informed.

The UNIDIR Intrusion Path model builds on and complements the Cyber Kill Chain and the MITRE ATT&CK. In fact, its elements are compatible with and can include both categorizations.

The UNIDIR Intrusion Path model has already been applied in research exploring how AI is reshaping the capabilities and behaviors of across the different layers of the intrusion path.