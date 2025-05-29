Review: Cybersecurity For Dummies, 3rd Edition

If you’re new to cybersecurity and looking for a book that doesn’t overwhelm you with jargon or dive too deep into technical territory, Cybersecurity For Dummies might be a solid starting point. It’s written with beginners in mind and assumes you know how to use a smartphone and computer but not much more. This latest edition, published in 2025, adds newer topics like AI threats, which help keep the material relevant.

About the author

Joseph Steinberg holds a suite of security certifications including: CISSP, ISSAP, ISSMP, and CSSLP. He has written several books on cybersecurity, including the previous edition of Cybersecurity For Dummies. He is currently a consultant on information security, and serves as an expert witness in related matters.

Inside the book

Steinberg points out that cybersecurity isn’t just about attackers stealing money. It’s also about protecting your privacy, your job, and even your physical safety. The author is honest about the fact that no book can make you an expert, but this one can make you more prepared and less vulnerable.

One of the book’s strengths is how it’s organized. You don’t have to read it cover to cover. You can jump around to chapters that match your needs. For example, you might want to learn how to set up better passwords, understand scams, or work securely from home. That makes the book less intimidating and more useful as a go-to resource.

The chapters cover a wide range of topics:

The basics of cybersecurity and common threats (like malware and phishing)

Personal safety tips for passwords, accounts, and devices

Risks of public Wi-Fi and social engineering

Security for small businesses and remote workers

How to respond if you’re hacked

Backing up and restoring your data

Careers in cybersecurity

What’s coming next, such as AI, smart devices, and more

There are even chapters at the end that give “top ten” lists of practical advice. One list offers ways to improve your security without spending much money. These lists are handy for quick wins and work well as checklists.

The writing style is direct and easy to follow. Technical terms are explained in plain English, and there’s little in the way of filler or hype.

The book also does a good job of reminding readers that not all cybersecurity issues come from bad guys. Sometimes people make mistakes, like using weak passwords or clicking on shady links. And sometimes the threats come from inside a company or from poorly configured systems.

That said, the book has its limits, and to be fair, it admits this. It aims to give you just enough information to take action, not to teach you how to configure firewalls or analyze malware. Even though the book touches on advanced topics like AI and quantum computing, those sections are more about raising awareness than offering real guidance.

Who is it for?

Cybersecurity For Dummies is ideal for people who don’t work in tech but want to protect themselves. That could be parents, small business owners, students, or anyone who uses the internet every day and wants to stay safe. It’s also helpful for people thinking about entering the cybersecurity field, since it includes a chapter on career paths and certifications.

The book does exactly what it promises. It gives beginners a broad, practical overview of how to stay safe online. It’s clear, up to date, and easy to navigate. While it doesn’t go very deep into any one topic, it doesn’t try to, and that’s okay.