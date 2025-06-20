New infosec products of the week: June 20, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BigID, Dashlane, Sumsub, and Jumio.

Dashlane’s AI model alerts businesses to phishing risks

In contrast to rule-based filters or reliance on a threat intel database, Dashlane’s AI phishing alerts leverage an AI model that analyzes 79 phishing indicators in real-time, such as hidden login forms, external link ratios and concealed iFrames, to determine whether a domain is potentially malicious. Analysis occurs directly on the user’s device, ensuring complete privacy protection.

Sumsub Device Intelligence offers protection against identity threats

Combined with behavioral analysis and device fingerprinting, Sumsub’s Device Intelligence considerably reduces false positives, which occur when legitimate users are mistakenly flagged as suspicious, while enhancing fraud detection accuracy across the whole user journey — from sign-up and login to transactions and profile changes.

BigID Vendor AI Assessment reduces third-party AI risk

Expanding on its capabilities in vendor management and third-party risk, BigID now enables organizations to assess not just who they do business with, but how those vendors are using AI and what impact that AI has on sensitive data. Unlike traditional governance tools that rely on static surveys, BigID discovers deployed models, maps them to the data they access, and provides actionable risk intelligence across AI usage, exposure, explainability, and regulatory readiness.

Jumio Liveness Premium combats deepfakes and injection attacks

Jumio’s premium solution leverages a patented Jumio technology, combining randomized color sequences and AI-driven analysis to confirm human presence in real time, effectively stopping spoofing attacks before they impact businesses.