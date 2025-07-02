Not long ago, travelers worried about bad weather. Now, they’re worried the rental they booked doesn’t even exist. With AI-generated photos and fake reviews, scammers are creating fake listings so convincing, people are losing money before they even pack a bag. The FTC reported that Americans lost $274 million to vacation and travel fraud in 2024.

Why travelers fall for it

Travel is expensive and people are doing everything they can to find cheaper deals. That’s why phrases commonly used in scams, such as ‘only 1 left at this price’ or ‘deal expires in 10 minutes,’ can be very effective. These messages pressure travelers to book before verifying the listing, using fear of missing out to override caution.

And that’s exactly what scammers rely on to catch us off guard and provoke impulsive thinking.

AI is fueling travel scams

Booking.com says travel scams are on the rise, and AI is a big reason why. According to Marnie Wilking, the company’s Head of Internet Safety, scam reports have jumped by as much as 900%.

Scammers no longer need to steal photos from real listings. They use image generators like Midjourney, DALL·E, or Stable Diffusion to create high-resolution, photorealistic images of places that don’t exist. These tools can create dozens of polished visuals in minutes.

With the visuals ready, scammers post them on legitimate booking sites like Airbnb or Booking.com, or even build their own fake versions of these platforms. They often add detailed descriptions and glowing reviews, many of which are written by AI, to make the listings seem legit.

According to TripAdvisor’s report, the platform identified and removed over 2.7 million fake reviews in 2024.

Most people who aren’t familiar with AI can’t tell these images are fake. They look real, so there’s no reason to question them. If you check the comments on social media, you’ll see many users sharing this kind of content because they believe it’s genuine.

68% of UK adults say they’re confident they could spot a fake holiday, travel, or accommodation website or email. However, when asked to decide whether four AI-generated images of properties were real or fake, 34% mistakenly thought the images were real, and 27% were not sure.

Even trusted sources can mislead

A recent case in Japan shows how AI can mislead even on official platforms. A government-backed tourism site for Fukuoka featured AI-generated attractions and local dishes that did not exist. Some were so fabricated that even locals had never heard of them.

Consequences of falling for travel scams

Financial loss: Victims can lose significant amounts of money, including deposits and full payments for non-existent accommodations.

Emotional distress: The excitement of planning a trip can turn into disappointment and stress, overshadowing what should be a happy experience.

Erosion of trust: Being scammed can create skepticism towards legitimate travel platforms.

Time and effort: Recovering from a scam often requires significant time spent on disputes and reporting.

Avoidance of future travel: The fear of encountering scams may make individuals hesitant to travel again.

Call to action

What we need is to raise awares that AI keeps getting better and that everything we see or read on social media deserves a healthy dose of skepticism. The more people are informed, the less likely they are to fall victim.

For travelers:

Double-check listings : Before you click “book now,” ensure the property is legitimate by searching for it on multiple platforms. Look for inconsistencies in photos or descriptions, if something seems off, it probably is!

: Before you click “book now,” ensure the property is legitimate by searching for it on multiple platforms. Look for inconsistencies in photos or descriptions, if something seems off, it probably is! Pay attention to reviews : Be cautious of listings with only a few reviews or those that sound overly positive without specifics. If a review lacks detail or seems too good to be true, dig deeper.

: Be cautious of listings with only a few reviews or those that sound overly positive without specifics. If a review lacks detail or seems too good to be true, dig deeper. Do your homework : Conduct an online search to uncover any potential red flags about the property. Look for news articles or alerts regarding scams in the area.

: Conduct an online search to uncover any potential red flags about the property. Look for news articles or alerts regarding scams in the area. Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a listing that raises your suspicions, such as one that seems too good to be true, report it to the platform or relevant authorities. Your proactive approach can help protect others from cyber scams.

For website owners:

Implement AI-detection tools : Utilize AI-driven content moderation tools to identify and filter out fake listings and AI-generated images. These tools can analyze patterns in user-generated content, helping to maintain the integrity of your platform.

: Utilize AI-driven content moderation tools to identify and filter out fake listings and AI-generated images. These tools can analyze patterns in user-generated content, helping to maintain the integrity of your platform. Enhance transparency : Ensure that your property listings are comprehensive and include information such as ownership details, cancellation policies, and contact information. Additionally, be transparent about any scam reports related to listings. This builds trust and helps users feel more secure when booking.

: Ensure that your property listings are comprehensive and include information such as ownership details, cancellation policies, and contact information. Additionally, be transparent about any scam reports related to listings. This builds trust and helps users feel more secure when booking. Educate users on AI-generated content: Create a dedicated section on your website that informs users about the risks associated with AI-generated photos and fake listings. Provide tips on how to recognize suspicious content and encourage them to report anything that seems off.

AI-enhanced scams are here to stay

The travel industry is a money-making machine, and it’s hard to expect that there will be fewer scams related to it in the future. We need to be aware that criminals will increasingly rely on GenAI, making their scams look more convincing. So, the next time we come across an ad for a dream vacation featuring a picture that doesn’t look real, let’s pause for a moment.