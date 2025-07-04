New infosec products of the week: July 4, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from DigitalOcean, Scamnetic, StealthCores, and Tracer AI.

Scamnetic KnowScam 2.0 helps consumers detect every type of scam

KnowScam 2.0 now comes with major upgrades, including an enhanced three-point scoring system, the new Auto Scan feature for Microsoft Outlook and Android RCS, and a new deepfake detection and ID verification feature in IDeveryone for instant identification.

Tracer AI combats fraud, counterfeits and narrative attacks in ChatGPT

Tracer Protect for ChatGPT monitors ChatGPT results for mentions of Tracer customers’ brands, products, services and executives, and proactively identifies and neutralizes harmful schemes such as fraud, social engineering, executive impersonation, fraudulent mobile apps, counterfeit or knockoff products and sophisticated narrative attacks designed to lure consumers.

DigitalOcean boosts identity management offerings with custom roles

DigitalOcean announced expanded capabilities for its identity management offerings with custom roles, the newest Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) offering for its cloud platform. This offering allows customers to create roles that are specifically tailored to the job responsibilities of their team members.

StealthMACsec strengthens Ethernet network security

StealthCores launched StealthMACsec, an IEEE 802.1AE compliant MACsec engine that brings side-channel countermeasures to Ethernet network security. Building on the security foundation of StealthAES, StealthMACsec delivers line-rate processing up to 10 Gbps on FPGA and even faster on ASIC while maintaining the highest levels of protection against sophisticated attacks.