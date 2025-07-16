Falco: Open-source cloud-native runtime security tool for Linux

Falco is an open-source runtime security tool for Linux systems, built for cloud-native environments. It monitors the system in real time to spot unusual activity and possible security threats.

Falco is a graduated project from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and is used in production by many organizations.

The tool works by watching system events such as syscalls, using custom rules. It can also add context from container runtimes and Kubernetes. The events it collects can be sent to external systems like SIEMs or data lakes for further analysis.

What makes Falco especially easy to use is its single, consistent policy language. You write and share rules across teams, which cuts down on confusion. Plus, rules help with audits and compliance by spotting things like unexpected changes to critical files.

Falco is available for free on GitHub.

