How to fight document fraud with the latest tech tools

In this Help Net Security video, Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, explores cutting-edge technologies designed to detect and prevent document forgery and digital fraud.

He presents four key approaches to verifying document authenticity: IDVT, PKI, AI-based methods, and blockchain, and explains the strengths and limitations of each.

Berndhofer highlights blockchain as the most secure option available today and emphasizes the importance of protecting digital information to comply with regulations like GDPR, NIS2, and CCPA.

Learn how your organization can stay one step ahead of manipulation and ensure data integrity.