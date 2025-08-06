Sysdig Sage delivers AI-driven remediation and risk prioritization for cloud

Sysdig has unveiled an agentic cloud security platform. With Sysdig’s autonomous AI agents, designed to analyze cloud environments end to end and surface hidden business risks, organizations can remediate threats in minutes and deliver measurable improvements in their security posture.

Sysdig Sage, the company’s fully integrated AI cloud security analyst, understands context from the entire business and provides clear, contextual remediation recommendations, reducing an organization’s exposure time to critical vulnerabilities from days to minutes.

“Businesses waste thousands of hours manually triaging security issues, chasing false positives, and debating what to fix — instead of just fixing it,” said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig’s CTO. “With our agentic cloud security, that changes. We’re transcending superficial AI solutions and replacing reactive guesswork with real-time intelligence that transforms the way teams protect their business. Powered by agentic AI, Sysdig Sage isn’t just faster — it’s cloud security done right. It thinks, reasons, and responds like a true teammate.”

Powered by Sysdig Sage, AI agents conduct a semantic analysis of cloud infrastructure and workloads to uncover key application context, such as environment and asset types, business functions, and customer resources. This key data often goes overlooked by other tools and teams, which are inundated with information and alerts in the fast-paced world of the cloud. By correlating that context with deep runtime insights to understand what is actually running in production, organizations can better protect their most vulnerable and business-critical assets.

Sysdig agentic cloud security sets a new standard for how cloud security teams execute cloud risk prioritization and remediation. By harnessing agentic AI-powered semantic analysis within its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), Sysdig’s approach deploys a collaborative team of specialized AI agents. Each AI agent is designed to deliver value to customers across key steps within the vulnerability management process:

Automated analysis for critical risks in business context: AI agents autonomously analyze cloud environments to identify and assign meaning to otherwise raw technical cloud data using semantic analysis. Capturing a semantic understanding of environments and infrastructure enables Sysdig Sage to link cloud workloads to key business context, such as environment types, business functions, application types, customer resources, geographic regions, and asset owners.

Reduced exposure time to critical vulnerabilities: Having insight into key business context is only the beginning. AI agents evaluate this semantic data against key risk factors, like severity, in-use, exposure, and exploitability. This filters out over 98% of low-risk noise and, using intelligent prioritization, drives security teams toward the vulnerabilities that pose the most significant organizational risk. In essence, it reduces the burden on security teams, giving back more than 80 hours per week previously spent manually triaging and tediously prioritizing risks.

Actionable guidance and automation for faster, context-aware remediation: With a comprehensive understanding of business-critical risk, Sysdig Sage gathers intelligence and delivers context-driven remediation guidance. These recommendations help security teams maximize risk reduction with targeted, low-friction fixes. They bridge the gap between security and development teams by delivering a clear view of critical vulnerabilities in business context. One-click batch ticket creation, ownership assignment, and streamlined workflow automations mean organizations can remove risk faster and more efficiently.