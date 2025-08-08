New infosec products of the week: August 8, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Black Kite, Descope, Elastic, ExtraHop, LastPass, and Riverbed.

Elastic AI SOC Engine helps SOC teams expose hidden threats

Elastic AI SOC Engine (EASE) is a new serverless, easy-to-deploy security package that brings AI-driven context-aware detection and triage into existing SIEM and EDR tools, without the need for an immediate migration or replacement.

New Black Kite tool identifies which vendors are most vulnerable to targeted threat groups

Black Kite has unveiled the Adversary Susceptibility Index (ASI), a tool designed for TPRM teams to proactively identify which vendors are most vulnerable to specific threat actors before threats escalate into breaches.

Riverbed rolls out AI-powered tools to find and fix network issues faster

Riverbed launched its new AI-powered intelligent network observability solutions, enhancing network visibility for enterprise IT teams and enabling them to proactively identify and resolve problems in real-time before they escalate into business challenges.

ExtraHop helps SOCs connect the dots with identity-driven detection

ExtraHop unveiled new innovations to accelerate incident response, offering an understanding of cyberattacks by linking disparate detections to compromised identities.

Descope enhances AI identity security with Agentic Identity Control Plane

Descope launched Agentic Identity Control Plane, a solution that enables security teams to institute policy-based governance, auditing, and identity management for their AI agent and Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems. The Agentic Identity Control Plane builds on top of the existing Descope Agentic Identity Hub to mark a huge step forward in Descope’s vision of becoming the identity provider for AI agents.

LastPass unveils SaaS Protect to clamp down on shadow IT, AI risks

Building on the company’s existing SaaS Monitoring capabilities, LastPass SaaS Protect introduces a set of policy enforcements that enable organizations to move from passive visibility into proactive access control.