Third-party partners or ticking time bombs?

In this Help Net Security video, Ngaire Elizabeth Guzzetti, Technical Director Supply Chain at CyXcel, discusses why a third of U.S. organizations don’t trust third-party vendors to manage critical risks and what that means for supply chain security.

She breaks down the root causes of this trust gap, including poor visibility, inadequate governance, and the growing complexity introduced by AI. Guzzetti also shares practical guidance for building more resilient vendor relationships through tiered oversight, continuous monitoring, and co-resilience strategies.