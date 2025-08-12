APT groups are getting personal, and CISOs should be concerned

Instead of focusing only on corporate systems, some APT groups are now going after executives in their personal lives. Home networks, private devices, and even family members have become targets.

This approach works because executives often work remotely, store files in cloud accounts, and stay active online. These behaviors open doors for attackers, especially when personal networks are not monitored or protected at the same level as corporate infrastructure.

APT groups may begin with basic reconnaissance. They monitor public posts, check for social media clues, or use open-source data to understand a target’s habits. From there, they can send phishing emails to personal addresses, try to access home routers, or infect a shared device with malware.

They are patient. Once inside, they may wait weeks or months before taking further action.

Where companies should focus

These tactics put CISOs in a tough spot. Protecting executives beyond the office can raise questions about privacy and oversight, but ignoring this area leaves a critical gap in security.

Kevin Tian, CEO of Doppel, told Help Net Security how organizations can protect executives without crossing lines. “To protect executives from personal-targeted attacks without crossing privacy boundaries, organizations should leverage every piece of intel via OSINT and internal corporate telemetry to track and shut down threat actors,” they said.

“For example, any internal ‘report phish’ abuse report can be a pivot point for threat hunters to identify associated LinkedIn accounts, phone numbers, and fake personas that can all be taken down to protect executives without having access to their private lives.”

This approach keeps the focus on external threats and avoids the need for invasive monitoring of personal data. It also helps address one of the most overlooked areas of risk today: executive cybersecurity threats that start outside the office.

Securing the home front

Organizations can also help executives harden their home environments without taking control of them. According to Tian, the key is to share responsibility by giving executives and their families the tools, education, and boundaries they need to stay protected.

He suggests several practical steps:

Home network setup

Use a dedicated VLAN or a separate SSID for work devices.

Install enterprise-grade Wi-Fi systems with firewalls and automatic updates.

Enable DNS filtering to block malicious sites and phishing links.

Device security

Require hardware security keys or passkeys for logins.

Ensure all personal devices are backed up, encrypted, and can be wiped remotely.

Use mobile device management for work-issued phones, and configure it carefully to avoid reaching into personal data.

Account and identity protection

Monitor for leaked credentials or dark web activity involving executive email accounts.

Use secure document-sharing platforms with audit trails and timed access.

Set up systems to detect fake social media accounts and request takedowns automatically.

Training and behavior

Offer privacy training to executives’ families and assistants.

Review social media settings to reduce the exposure of birthdays, locations, and contact lists.

Establish travel security practices, including the use of aliases for bookings and turning off real-time location sharing.

These steps add layers of defense. They allow security teams to help executives reduce risk without creating unnecessary friction or violating privacy.