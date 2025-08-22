New infosec products of the week: August 22, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Doppel, Druva, LastPass, and StackHawk.

StackHawk empowers security teams to expand their API testing coverage

StackHawk releaseed LLM-Driven OpenAPI Specifications, a powerful new capability that creates API documentation directly from source code. With this new capability, StackHawk analyzes source code repositories, extracts API details using homegrown LLMs, and produces accurate OpenAPI specifications automatically.

Doppel Simulation combats social engineering attacks

Informed by real-world threats and built with autonomous AI phishing agents, Simulation generates customized, hyper-realistic scenarios tailored to each organization and employee role and behavior, making it possible for businesses to strengthen defenses against social engineering attacks.

LastPass now supports passkeys

LastPass announced passkey support, giving users and businesses a more secure way to log in across a variety of devices, browsers, and operating systems. Starting now, passkeys can be created, stored, and managed directly in the LastPass vault, alongside passwords, making secure access easier than ever.

Druva introduces multiple agents to automate critical tasks

Built with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore on AWS, DruAI features DruAI Agents, intelligent agents that can interpret user intent, analyze data, and take meaningful action. This shift moves enterprises beyond traditional, query-based AI to agentic systems designed for action, helping teams strengthen cyber resilience.