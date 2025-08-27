Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: August 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Buttercup: Open-source AI-driven system detects and patches vulnerabilities

Buttercup is a free, automated, AI-powered platform that finds and fixes vulnerabilities in open-source software. Developed by Trail of Bits, it recently earned second place in DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC).

EntraGoat: Vulnerable Microsoft Entra ID infrastructure to simulate identity security misconfigurations

EntraGoat is a purpose-built tool that sets up a vulnerable Microsoft Entra ID environment to mimic real-world identity security issues. It’s designed to help security professionals practice spotting and exploiting common misconfigurations.

LudusHound: Open-source tool brings BloodHound data to life

LudusHound is an open-source tool that takes BloodHound data and uses it to set up a working Ludus Range for safe testing. It creates a copy of an Active Directory environment using previously gathered BloodHound data.

Kopia: Open-source encrypted backup tool for Windows, macOS, Linux

Kopia is an open-source backup and restore tool that lets you create encrypted snapshots of your files and store them in cloud storage, on a remote server, on network-attached storage, or on your own computer.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!