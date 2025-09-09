Attackers test the limits of railway cybersecurity

Railway systems are the lifeblood of many economies, supporting everything from daily passenger transport to military and industrial operations, so the question arises: how secure are they from a cybersecurity perspective?

Like all industries, the railway industry is undergoing its digital transformation. New technologies have improved safety and operational control over trains and tracks, but they have also introduced risks of sabotage that could lead to serious incidents, including collisions.

A low-cost hack could bring trains to a halt

Analysts warn that, if war were to break out, the United States’ civilian rail networks would likely be among the first strategic targets, given their role in transporting troops, equipment, and supplies.

The fact that Chinese military-linked companies are deeply involved in the US digital supply chain only adds weight to these concerns.

The risk becomes even more serious considering a security flaw discovered on American trains, which could allow hackers to remotely trigger emergency brakes, potentially stopping trains or causing brake system failures.

Although the flaw was first reported in 2012, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) refused to act on the findings until CISA issued a formal advisory in 2024, and industry fixes aren’t expected to be implemented until 2027.

What is particularly concerning is that the equipment needed for such an attack costs less than $500. It was this kind of cheap radio equipment that was behind the attack on Polish trains in 2023.

What makes the rail network vulnerable to cyberattacks?

Railway infrastructure spans vast distances, which complicates the implementation of security upgrades and makes them time-consuming.

In this sector, equipment often remains in service for more than 30 years, meaning outdated systems can stay operational long after newer solutions exist.

Attacks can hit any critical system, including SCADA, asset tracking, and signaling systems such as Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems (FRMCS) or Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC).

Railway systems often include a variety of hardware components, such as sensors, actuators, and communication devices, which can become vulnerable to security breaches if their design and protection measures aren’t strong enough.

A cyberattack could cause system outages, which might lead to train delays or cancellations. In 2024, a ransomware attack took down Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s rail tracking systems, leaving operators unable to see where rail cars were located.

Every delay comes with a financial impact. Last year, Germany’s national railway, Deutsche Bahn, paid out 197 million euros to passengers due to delays. Although these delays were not caused by cyberattacks, they show just how costly disruptions can be.

AI will change the balance of power

What was once reserved for nation-states and well-funded criminal organizations is now within reach of virtually anyone. AI gives individuals access to tools and capabilities that previously required years of effort and vast resources.

For the railway industry, this means AI could become a powerful ally for attackers. AI can collect almost all available information on how railway systems work. It can also generate scripts, tools, and attack scenarios against rail technologies, removing technical obstacles that once offered protection.

Criminals can study network layouts and the technologies used, and combine this with train schedules and other public data to plan attacks.

Geopolitical context

The rise in sector incidents reflects geopolitical tensions. Cyber warfare is becoming part of global conflicts and is used to send messages.

Recent incidents, such as the cyberattack on UK train station Wi-Fi networks in September 2024 disrupted public internet access and displayed anti-Islamic messages, though no passenger data was compromised.

A similar attack reflecting geopolitical tensions targeted Ukraine’s state railways, disrupting passenger and freight services and forcing a temporary return to paper-based operations.

The global situation and emergence of new hotspots give little hope for easing tensions; on the contrary, conflicts and attacks are expected to increase.

“Cyber operations is a serious threat to international security in ways we can’t always quantify. It can disrupt critical infrastructure, damage economies, and undermine society’s trust in democratic institutions’ ability to maintain order,” warned Matt Shelton, Head of Threat Research and Analysis at Google Cloud.

Collaboration and technology for safer railway operations

To deal with cyber threats in the railway sector, operators need to work with cybersecurity experts, regulators, and other stakeholders. They should share information about threats to respond quickly, set common security standards, and update old systems with better protection and monitoring tools.

Employees at all levels should receive regular training to recognize risks and follow security practices. Regular security checks by independent experts can find weak spots and make sure protections are working.

AI, besides being a tool that criminals can use, can also help in defense. It can aid rail operators in detecting unusual activity in networks and train control systems, alerting staff to potential attacks. AI can analyze large amounts of data to find vulnerabilities before they are exploited and can help automate responses when problems occur. It also helps connect IT and operational technology teams, so both sides understand risks and work together to protect the system.

Additionally, AI can monitor compliance with security rules and provide reports for audits. Using AI in these ways can make railway operations safer and reduce the chances of service disruption.

“The traditional approach of isolating critical infrastructure from the outside world is no longer viable, and there remains a concerning gap between adversaries’ understanding of facility assets and defenders’ capabilities to secure them. While critical infrastructure sectors are maturing in their cybersecurity practices, many organizations still operate with a reactive mindset, only addressing cyber threats after they occur,” said Marty Edwards, Deputy CTO OT/IoT at Tenable.