Bots vs. humans? Why intent is the game-changer

In this Help Net Security video, Jérôme Segura, VP of Threat Research at Datadome, explains why intent, not just identifying bots, must be the new focus for cybersecurity teams.

He explores how advanced AI agents and sophisticated bots blur the line between human and automated activity and shares strategies for using intent-based detection to protect against fraud and malicious traffic.

