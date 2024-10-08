Websites are losing the fight against bot attacks

The discovery that 95% of advanced bot attacks go undetected points to a weakness in current detection and mitigation strategies. This suggests that while some organizations may have basic defenses, they are ill-equipped to handle more sophisticated attacks, such as those leveraging AI and machine learning to mimic human behavior.

These statistics highlight the need for organizations to prioritize and strengthen their security measures against bot attacks.

DataDome | 2024 Global Bot Security Report | September 2024

More than 65% of websites are unprotected against simple bot attacks, and 95% of advanced bot attacks go undetected on websites.

Researchers found that only 5% of luxury brand websites and 10% of e-commerce websites are fully protected against bad bots, posing a significant risk as the holiday shopping season approaches.

Only 6% of media websites have robust protection against bots, leaving 94% vulnerable to ad fraud, content scraping, and DDoS attacks.

Kasada | 2024 State of Bot Mitigation Report | September 2024

98% of organizations attacked by bots in the past year lost revenue as a result.

Organizations are still allocating a majority of their bot management budget (63%) to ongoing management and remediation vs. the cost of their bot management solution itself (37%).

87% of IT/IS specialists say their executive team is concerned about bot attacks and AI-driven fraud.

Fastly | Fastly Threat Insights Report | August 2024

A significant amount of global internet traffic is attributed to requests generated by automation tools; approximately 36% of traffic originated from bots, while the remaining 64% came from human users.

Akamai | Scraping Away Your Bottom Line: How Web Scrapers Impact Ecommerce | June 2024

Bots compose 42% of overall web traffic, and 65% of these bots are malicious.

Bots can be used to facilitate new account opening abuse — which, according to recent research, composes up to 50% of fraud losses.

Netacea | Cyber security in the age of offensive AI | April 2024

Only 11% of security leaders see bot attacks as the greatest cyber threat facing their business, below ransomware, phishing, and malware.

In previous research, Netacea discovered that relentless bot attacks cost businesses 4.3% of their online revenue—for the largest businesses, this was the equivalent of fifty ransomware payouts.

Imperva | 2024 Imperva Bad Bot Report | April 2024