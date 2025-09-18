Global hiring risks: What you need to know about identity fraud and screening trends

Hiring new employees has always carried some risk, but that risk is growing in new ways, and identity fraud is becoming more common in the hiring process. HireRight’s 2025 Global Benchmark Report takes a close look at how organizations around the world are handling background screening. The findings come from more than 1,100 HR and risk management professionals across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Has your organization experienced identity fraud during the hiring process? (Source: HireRight)

Identity checks are lagging behind fraud

Despite growing awareness of fraud, only three in five companies globally conduct identity checks as part of their pre-employment screening programs. This is concerning given that one in six businesses reported a confirmed case of identity fraud during the hiring process, and nearly a third were unsure if fraud had occurred at all.

Most companies that verify candidate identities use third-party providers. A smaller group still relies on in-house checks, with varying levels of staff training. North American companies are more likely to provide one-time training for in-house verifications, while businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) tend to provide periodic or annual training.

The report found little difference between remote, hybrid, and office-based employees when it comes to identity verification. Many companies appear to use the same approach across all employee types, even though remote work introduces different risks.

Background screening is widespread but uneven

Most organizations globally include criminal record checks in their pre-employment screening. Employment and education verifications are also common, especially in EMEA and APAC.

In North America, motor vehicle record checks saw a notable increase, rising from 43 percent in 2024 to 52 percent this year. This may reflect industry-specific needs such as transportation or logistics.

While these core checks are widely adopted, gaps remain in other areas. For example, only 66 percent of North American companies and 79 percent of APAC companies include identity verification in their standard screening.

“Employers that fail to strengthen their identity verification processes or overlook recurring discrepancy patterns could face costly consequences, from compliance failures to reputational harm,” said Euan Menzies, President and CEO of HireRight.

Regional differences in risk focus

The reasons companies screen employees vary by region. In North America, workplace safety and security are the top priorities, cited by three in five respondents. In contrast, EMEA and APAC companies are more concerned about regulatory compliance.

Other common risks include the cost of a bad hire, financial losses from fraud or theft, and brand reputation damage. These concerns highlight how screening programs are shaped by local regulations, labor markets, and business environments.

Discrepancies are common during screening

More than three-quarters of businesses globally found at least one discrepancy in a candidate’s background over the past year. Thirteen percent reported finding one discrepancy for every five candidates screened.

Employment verification remains the area where most inconsistencies are discovered, especially in APAC and EMEA. These discrepancies range from minor errors like incorrect dates to more serious issues such as fabricated job histories.

Education discrepancies are also becoming more frequent in EMEA, with almost half of companies reporting them as a top issue.

Post-hire screening is growing

Companies are increasingly adopting post-hire screening to address risks that emerge after someone is hired. In North America, only 38 percent of companies now say they do no post-hire screening, a sharp drop from 57 percent last year.

Common post-hire checks include driver monitoring and periodic rescreening for regulated roles. These efforts help companies catch new issues such as undisclosed criminal activity, changes in legal eligibility to work, or evolving insider threats.

Cost remains a barrier, especially in APAC, where nearly four in 10 respondents said it prevents them from implementing post-hire screening.

Global hiring under pressure

The report shows that while companies worldwide are committed to background screening, identity checks are not yet standard practice. At the same time, many organizations are still figuring out how to scale post-hire monitoring to manage ongoing risks.

With discrepancies common and regulatory expectations evolving, companies need to ensure their hiring practices are both accurate and consistent across regions. These trends show why CISOs need to stay connected with HR and compliance teams to help guard against fraud, insider threats, and regulatory trouble.