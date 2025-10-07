Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 7, 2025

Application Security / DevSecOps Engineer

AvetixCyber | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security / DevSecOps Engineer, you will integrate security tools and processes into CI/CD pipelines, perform secure code reviews, architecture risk assessments, and threat modeling. Develop and maintain security automation scripts and policies for build pipelines. Manage vulnerability triage, prioritize fixes, and track closure through ticketing systems.

Cryptography Governance Analyst

RBC | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cryptography Governance Analyst, you will work with the cryptography governance team to maintain the governance framework and support the creation and upkeep of related policies and procedures. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute governance processes and ensure compliance with relevant security standards. Additionally, you will analyze data, provide recommendations for governance workstreams, and help mitigate cryptographic compliance risks.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Societe Generale Global Solution Centre | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will ensure applications comply with global audit and regulatory programs. You will deploy, troubleshoot, and maintain security solutions, while independently conducting Application Security Assessments, security control evaluations, and providing security recommendations.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Zung Fu Company Limited | Hong Kong | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage a comprehensive suite of security tools and technologies, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and endpoint protection.

Proactively monitor networks, systems, and cloud environments for security breaches and anomalies, utilizing tools such as SIEM, EDR, and native platform logs. Conduct vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and patch management to identify, prioritize, and remediate security weaknesses across servers, PCs, and network devices.

Cyber Security Engineer

Thales | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and monitor security measures to protect systems and data. You’ll define security requirements, configure and troubleshoot security tools, and automate solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities. You will also conduct vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, and regular security scans.

Cybersecurity and IT Risk Lead

Farmlands Co-operative Society | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity and IT Risk Lead, you will develop and execute the cybersecurity strategy aligned with the NIST CSF 2.0 and maintain a multi-year maturity roadmap. You will own and operate the enterprise IT risk management program, ensuring integration with enterprise risk and internal audit functions.

Cybersecurity PAM Manager

PwC | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity PAM Manager, you will manage client engagements relating to the creation of business processes and solutions enabled by identity and access management. As a Manager you are expected to lead teams and manage client accounts, focusing on strategic planning and mentoring junior staff.

Cyber Security Manager

RICS | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will develop and implement security policies, procedures, and governance frameworks. Manage and respond to security incidents, including investigations and remediation. Conduct regular risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities and recommend mitigations. Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards (e.g. GDPR, PCI-DSS).

Cyber Security OT Assurance Senior Analyst

ENOC | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security OT Assurance Senior Analyst, you will conduct OT cyber security analysis of the technology environment to identify gaps and recommend solutions for improvement. Validate and verify OT systems security requirements definitions and analysis and established system security designs. Conduct periodic cyber security assessments of existing OT controls and the technology landscape within the Organization (vulnerability scanning, penetration testing and Red Teaming exercises).

Cyber Security Specialist

Commit | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will lead and manage security projects across enterprise IT environments, ensuring alignment with best practices and regulatory requirements. Secure and maintain servers, storage platforms, and network infrastructure, with a focus on availability and resilience.

Data Loss Prevention Specialist / Engineer

Delphi Consulting | India | Remote – View job details

As a Data Loss Prevention Specialist / Engineer, you will be responsible for implementing, administering, and managing compliance policies and tools across Microsoft 365 workloads to ensure regulatory alignment, data protection, and risk management.

Data Protection Officer

humm group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Data Protection Officer, you will develop, implement and oversee the Group’s data protection framework, policies and processes to ensure compliance with GDPR/UKGDPR and industry best practice. Implement systems and processes to monitor, identify and mitigate data protection risks across business units and jurisdictions.

Director of Application Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of Application Security, you will define and execute the enterprise application security strategy aligned with business objectives and regulatory requirements. Develop and mature programs for secure software development. Partner with engineering, DevOps, and cloud teams to embed security tooling into CI/CD pipelines and workflows.

ForgeRock IAM Developer

HCLTech | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a ForgeRock IAM Developer, you will design and implement ForgeRock Access Manager (AM) solutions for secure authentication, authorization, and session management across banking applications. You will define and enforce access policies aligned with regulatory standards and perform security assessments, threat modeling, and performance tuning of ForgeRock AM components.

Global Cybersecurity Compliance Manager

Amer Sports | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Global Cybersecurity Compliance Manager, you will design, implement, and maintain a unified cybersecurity compliance program aligned with internal policies and external regulations. Develop dashboards, KPIs, and reporting to monitor global compliance status. Manage annual PCI DSS assessments, SAQs, and ROC processes with external QSAs. Identify compliance risks and gaps; propose and drive mitigation plans.

Information Security Compliance & Audit

ODDO BHF | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Compliance & Audit, you will define and execute security audit and control plans for ODDO BHF’s internal ecosystem and external suppliers, ensuring alignment with standards such as ISO 2700x, BSI, and NIST. You will also develop and implement monitoring plans and review self-assessment results using a risk-based approach.

Lead Threat Researcher

Arctic Wolf | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead Threat Researcher, you will analyze threat surfaces and telemetry, collaborate with leadership to address threats, and enhance detection coverage. You’ll develop and refine detections, write secure and efficient code, and create runbooks and reports. Additionally, you’ll document findings and communicate insights across technical and non-technical teams.

Manufacturing Cybersecurity Lead

Bridgestone | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manufacturing Cybersecurity Lead, you will be responsible for safeguarding the organization’s OT environments, including ICS, SCADA, PLCs, and other industrial systems, from cyber threats. You will lead a team of Cybersecurity Specialists to design and implement processes, policies, and solutions based on industry-leading practices, supporting the secure deployment of industrial control systems and applications across manufacturing plants.

Penetration Tester

CyberForce R&D | Israel | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct penetration tests on applications, networks, cloud environments, and infrastructure to identify security vulnerabilities. Simulate real-world attacks to evaluate security controls and assess the effectiveness of defensive measures. Develop detailed reports outlining findings, risk assessments, and remediation recommendations.

Penetration Tester

TMC | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration tests on networks, applications, and infrastructure, conduct vulnerability assessments, and recommend remediation strategies. You will simulate real-world attacks to test resilience, collaborate with SOC and Blue Teams on security enhancements, and support incident investigations with offensive security expertise.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

CyberGate Defense | UAE | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage Microsoft Purview DLP policies across all Microsoft 365 workloads. Administer and secure Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), including Conditional Access, Identity Protection, PIM, and SSO integrations. Perform comprehensive Cloud Security Gap Assessments against standards like NIST and ISO 27001, providing actionable remediation plans.

Senior Security Architect

Shift Technology | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect, you will design and maintain the security reference architecture for our Azure-native, Windows, and Kubernetes-based SaaS products. Lead threat modeling exercises (e.g., STRIDE) with development teams for new products and features to identify and mitigate risks early in the SDLC. Develop security-as-code and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to create guardrails and detect insecure configurations.

Senior Security Consultant (AI/ML Penetration Testing)

NetSPI | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Consultant (AI/ML Penetration Testing), you will conduct engagements on AI/ML systems, web applications and API’s independently and provide technical oversight. Design and execute advanced adversarial testing (e.g., evasion, data poisoning, model extraction, inversion/inference) to expose vulnerabilities in AI/ML pipelines and architectures.

Senior Security Engineer

Aerospike | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain security controls that protect global infrastructure and real‑time data platform. You will develop secure architectures, automate security processes, and collaborate with DevOps and Platform teams to embed security into every layer of technology stack.

SOC Cyber Threat Hunter

StratasCorp Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Cyber Threat Hunter, you will monitor real-time alerts, sessions, statistics, and full packet capture data. You will operate and manage intrusion detection and packet capture tools such as Wireshark, WinDump, and TCPDump, along with SIEM and CSSP security tools to oversee MSC networks. Your duties include examining alerts, performing triage, determining threat scope, correlating data, and conducting strategic analysis of IDS/IPS data.