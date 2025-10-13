The five-minute guide to OT cyber resilience

In this Help Net Security video, Rob Demain, CEO of e2e-assure, explains the essentials of OT cybersecurity resilience. He discusses the importance of understanding remote access points, supply chain connections, and the need for specialized sensors to monitor OT networks that differ from traditional IT systems.

Demain emphasizes knowing what normal behavior looks like, linking changes to management systems, and maintaining accurate asset inventories. Demain concludes that availability is the top priority in OT, and resilience means keeping systems safe and operational even under cyberattack.