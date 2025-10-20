Nodepass: Open-source TCP/UDP tunneling solution

When you think of network tunneling, “lightweight” and “enterprise-grade” rarely appear in the same sentence. NodePass, an open-source project, wants to change that. It’s a compact but powerful TCP/UDP tunneling solution built for DevOps teams and system administrators who need to manage complex network environments without wading through configuration files or rigid infrastructure setups.

Nodepass architecture

Whether you’re setting up port mapping, managing NAT traversal, or relaying traffic across mixed networks, NodePass offers the flexibility to handle it all. It runs anywhere, supports multiple architectures, and is available as a single binary or container that’s ready to use out of the box.

One of the most interesting aspects of NodePass is its “connection pool” feature. Instead of waiting for new handshakes each time data needs to move, NodePass keeps a pool of pre-established connections on standby. That means switching and forwarding happen instantly, with no latency spikes. Under the hood, it can auto-scale and adjust capacity in real time, keeping throughput smooth even under heavy load.

The system’s architecture is another standout. NodePass uses an integrated S/C/M (server, client, manager) structure that allows for mode switching and full decoupling of control and data channels. This makes it easier to manage multiple instances or scale up distributed environments. There’s also an API-based management layer that supports collaboration across instances, which is useful for larger organizations or teams running in containerized setups.

Security-wise, NodePass takes a layered approach. It supports three TLS modes: plaintext, self-signed, and strict validation. Users can align encryption settings with their environment, from development sandboxes to production-grade networks. Certificates can even be hot-reloaded with zero downtime, which is a small but thoughtful touch that keeps uptime intact during updates.

Perhaps the most appealing feature for DevOps engineers is the zero-configuration deployment. NodePass doesn’t require config files, and everything runs straight from the command line. It’s optimized for CI/CD pipelines and container environments but still allows for advanced tweaks like timeouts, rate limits, and intelligent scheduling.

Despite its minimal footprint, NodePass packs is built to stay stable under high concurrency, using auto-tuning and load balancing to adapt on the fly. Health checks and self-healing functions add resilience, while real-time monitoring and traffic stats help visualize what’s happening across tunnels.

A clean visual frontend ties it all together. Users can deploy with a single click, monitor system health, and manage instances without digging into logs. The interface provides a full view of connections, throughput, and status across the network.

Nodepass is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!