Dataminr’s $290 million ThreatConnect deal expands AI for real-time cyber defense

Dataminr has announced its intent to acquire ThreatConnect in a transaction valuing the company at $290 million.

The fusion of Dataminr’s AI platform for public data signals with ThreatConnect’s deep internal data capabilities will create agentic AI-powered, client-tailored intelligence. Dataminr’s AI agents will dynamically reason across both internal and external data domains to deliver real-time intelligence that is context-aware, personalized, and adaptive to the unique needs of each customer.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with ThreatConnect’s amazing 170-person mission-oriented team that shares in our passion for delivering customer value through rapid AI innovation,” said Ted Bailey, CEO of Dataminr.

“By uniting our AI platform with the capabilities of ThreatConnect, Dataminr will fuse external public data signals and internal client data to pioneer the first-ever real-time Client-Tailored intelligence. The future of Dataminr’s real-time intelligence will be more relevant and actionable than ever before—enabling our clients to not just understand what is happening, but what it means to them, and how they should respond,” Bailey continued.

Relied on by 250 leading enterprise and government organizations, ThreatConnect’s customers leverage the platform to prioritize emerging threats and automate response. The ThreatConnect platform is trusted by many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations, including four of the five largest tech companies in the world, and enterprises including Natwest, Nike, Wells Fargo, Wyndham Hotels, and General Parts Corporation, as well as government agencies in the U.S., UK, Australia, and more.

“ThreatConnect has spent years helping enterprises and government cyber defense organizations bring order to vast amounts of threat and risk intelligence,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “The world’s leading enterprises rely on our platform to bring context, prioritization, speed, and precision to cyber defense. We are thrilled to join forces with Dataminr and combine our powerful platforms, creating new ways to deliver Client-Tailored intelligence and greater value to customers around the world.”

Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect will become a joint offering to empower cyber customers with enhanced Client-Tailored AI-powered threat intelligence, risk-based prioritization, and faster, more precise response. Beyond cybersecurity, Dataminr will leverage ThreatConnect’s core platform capabilities and deep expertise to accelerate internal client data fusion from a broader ecosystem of additional partner and client data environments that span the physical, digital, and cyber domains.

“In today’s insurance landscape, risk can emerge from anywhere, digital, physical, cyber, or operational. This is the combination we’ve been waiting for: real-time, adaptive intelligence that knows our organization and what matters most,” said John Sapp, CISO at Texas Mutual Insurance. “As a CISO, the fusion of Dataminr and ThreatConnect represents a leap forward in how we identify, interpret, and act on risk across every part of our enterprise.”

Existing ThreatConnect customers can expect continued support and development, along with accelerated innovation for the product they rely on today. Over time, both ThreatConnect’s and Dataminr’s Pulse for Cyber Risk customers will be offered enhancements that combine the two product’s capabilities, advancing the next generation of threat intelligence.

“Resilient infrastructure is the foundation of progress. Today, that foundation is powered by intelligence and AI,” said Jim Kavanaugh, WWT CEO. “By unifying Dataminr’s AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence with ThreatConnect’s robust threat contextualization, prioritization, and response capabilities, together with WWT’s cyber capabilities and Advanced Technology Center, we will be positioned to help organizations move from reactive to proactive—embedding resilience, speed, and confidence into the systems that power critical missions and industries worldwide.”

“The integration of Dataminr and ThreatConnect, along with their leading platforms, represents an exciting opportunity for organizations to significantly strengthen their defenses against adversaries by fusing internal data with external signals,” Timothy Torres, Chief Security Officer at TriNet, concluded.