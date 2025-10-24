Building trust in AI: How to keep humans in control of cybersecurity

In this Help Net Security video, Rekha Shenoy, CEO at BackBox, takes a look at AI in cybersecurity, separating hype from reality. She explains why AI’s true value lies not in replacing human expertise but in strengthening it.

Shenoy outlines how organizations can safely integrate AI into mission-critical environments by focusing on transparency, visibility, and responsible use cases. Viewers will learn why AI should recommend rather than execute, how to build trust through open and explainable systems, and how to use AI as a “smart intern” that accelerates analysis, reduces data overload, and supports better, faster human decisions.

Airia: Easily build and deploy secure, intelligent workflows