Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 4, 2025

Cybersecurity Architect

Alstom | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will analyze solutions, identify associated risks, and propose security architecture models by involving various cybersecurity experts (network, IAM, SIEM, SOC, etc.) and applying the cybersecurity models approved by Alstom. You will assess deviations from security policies to grant or deny exemptions based on the risk level and the associated remediation plan.

Cybersecurity Expert

Parsons Corporation | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Expert, you will design and implement cybersecurity strategies and frameworks tailored to the specific needs of the railway/metro project, ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure, operations, and data. Identify, assess, and mitigate potential cyber threats and vulnerabilities within the project’s systems and networks. Lead cyber risk assessments, penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning to proactively address security weaknesses.

Cyber Security Manager

OTB | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will support the definition, development and monitoring of the OTB Group’s cybersecurity strategy, ensuring alignment with risks and business priorities. Conduct research of new security technologies in order to identify and establish good security governance.

Cyber Security Manager

WaterNSW | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will identify, analyse, and develop treatment plans for cybersecurity risk to the organisation and its stakeholders, in compliance with Cyber Security legislative obligations and aligned with enterprise risk frameworks and architecture.

Cyber Security Advisor

Rogers Communications | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Advisor, you will assist in conducting risk assessments for mergers and acquisitions, business projects, and vendor engagements, helping identify potential cybersecurity risks. Help monitor and report on cybersecurity risks across M&A activities and business initiatives, escalating concerns as needed.

Cyber Security CSOC Specialist

ENEC Operations | UAE| On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security CSOC Specialist, you will monitor cyber security events from various sources, including, but not limited to, SIEM systems, intrusion detection systems/ intrusion prevention systems network monitoring tools and log files analysis, check for potential issues to ensure that potential malicious activities are mitigated or prevented.

Cyber Threat Intelligence

CLEEVEN | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will establish and operate threat intelligence processes to identify, analyze, and report emerging cyber threats relevant to the insurance sector. Develop and maintain intelligence sources, monitoring tools, and dashboards to track threat actors and campaigns.

Director, AI Security Engineering

Mastercard | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director, AI Security Engineering, you will define and lead the organization’s AI security strategy and roadmap, ensuring alignment with overall enterprise goals. You will also monitor and enforce compliance with industry standards such as NIST, ISO, and GDPR, as well as internal security policies.

Director, Information Security, Identity and Access Management

DXC Technology | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Director, Information Security, Identity and Access Management, you will be responsible for developing and executing the IAM strategies and initiatives along with driving the execution of standard automated and self-service processes to enhance the productivity of the DXC workforce, while also enhancing its security posture.

Director, Information Security (CISO)

Stratasys | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Director, Information Security (CISO), you will lead the global information security strategy for a multinational enterprise. You will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining a robust cybersecurity and compliance framework aligned with international standards, regulations and business objectives.

Head of Cybersecurity and IT Risk

Dimensional Fund Advisors | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cybersecurity and IT Risk, you will assess, evolve and lead the Cybersecurity program to achieve appropriate levels of risk for the enterprise. Establish and drive a risk framework to identify areas of opportunity for further risk mitigation. Drive incident management capabilities through leadership and rigorous process.

Information Security Officer

Acre Security | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will define, implement, and govern information security policies, standards, and practices. Develop and monitor key operational metrics to assess and enhance security performance. Oversee and identify IT security risks and implement mitigating solutions.

Junior Information Security Specialist

IKEA | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Junior Information Security Specialist, you will support the implementation of the group’s information security, privacy, and cybersecurity strategies and digital goals. Manage third-party risk assessments, including security and privacy reviews, contractual requirements, and ongoing monitoring.

Lead Cybersecurity Engineer

Delhivery | India | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Cybersecurity Engineer, you will own, plan, and execute comprehensive VAPT across all key domains. Specifically scope, lead, and conduct advanced network pentesting to identify critical flaws in segmentation, configuration, and architecture. Drive the integration of security controls and automation throughout the SDLC, promoting a secure-by-design culture.

Penetration Tester

Accenture | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will support cyber risk identification and validation, and recommend/implement security measures to mitigate identified risks. Apply strong research skills to analyze emerging threats, security trends, and adversarial techniques, and translate findings into actionable insights.

Regional Security Advisor – SIC

Australian Federal Police | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Regional Security Advisor – SIC, you will identify relevant threats, vulnerabilities and security risks to AFP sites and personnel, working collaboratively to develop appropriate security treatments to mitigate the identified risks. Produce security risk assessments and treatment plans on AFP operations and activities.

Security Incident Process Owner

Knorr-Bremse | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Security Incident Process Owner, you will own and optimize the security incident management process and related tools, also ensure alignment and integration of related processes. Coordinate major security incidents and lead crisis management when required. Define KPIs and drive continuous process improvement.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer, Security Validation

Community Health Systems | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, Security Validation, you will lead red team engagements emulating real-world threat actors, including APTs and insider threats, aligned with MITRE ATT&CK. Conduct security validation exercises across cloud, on-prem, hybrid, and medical environments to measure resilience against defined threat scenarios. Develop and maintain custom tools, exploits, and payloads to simulate evolving adversarial behavior.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Risk Assestment VAPT

Hitachi Energy | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Risk Assestment VAPT, you will monitor and validate third party security patches to ensure that reliability of the system is maintained, implement the security features provided by device and system vendors. You will perform technical audits of DCS / SCADA / HMI devices and networks, and any other connected networks, to identify security concerns.

Senior Device Security Engineer

World | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Device Security Engineer, you will conduct comprehensive security assessments and strengthen the hardware, firmware, and software layers of devices using advanced techniques and innovative methods. You will also develop hardware protection mechanisms to ensure devices remain resilient and secure, even in high-risk environments.

Senior Incident Responder (DFIR)

Tesco | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Incident Responder (DFIR), you will perform host, network, and cloud-based forensic analysis to understand the full extent of security incidents and take appropriate response actions to contain, remediate, and recover. Lead intelligence-driven threat hunts to uncover anomalous behavior across the environment that reflects the most relevant security threats to the organization, testing and escalating potential detections to support the internal detection engineering program.

Senior Security Engineer

Ro | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will lead the management, configuration, and automation of EDR and vulnerability management technologies, with a strong focus on fully leveraging CrowdStrike Falcon and its full suite of capabilities. Develop and maintain infrastructure-as-code and automation workflows for deploying and managing security controls at scale.

Senior Threat Intelligence Researcher

eSentire | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Threat Intelligence Researcher, you will collect, process and analyze data from internal case data, open-source intelligence (OSINT), partner feeds, and proprietary tools to identify emerging trends across the threat landscape. Author high-impact, data-driven reports including statistical analysis, visualizations, and executive summaries.

Threat and Vulnerability Analyst

Cadent Gas | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat and Vulnerability Analyst, you will turn data into actionable insights that help the organization stay ahead of emerging threats. The role involves using industry-standard tools such as Qualys and Tenable to identify vulnerabilities, coordinate remediation efforts, and support strategic decisions through detailed reporting and analysis.

Threat Modelling and Data Security Architect (VP)

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Modelling and Data Security Architect (VP), you will lead security design reviews, assessing solutions against policies, standards, and best practices. Develop and maintain a Security Reference Architecture and reusable design patterns. Design and implement security controls to address risks, emerging threats, and compliance needs.