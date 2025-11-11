Firewalla unveils MSP 2.9 to simplify multi-device network management

Firewalla has announced the release of MSP 2.9, the latest update to its Managed Security Portal (MSP). The update is now available to all MSP Early Access users. Firewalla MSP is a web-based platform designed for security and infosec professionals to manage multiple Firewalla devices. Version 2.9 introduces new features and improvements to simplify network management, enhance security, and give IT teams greater control.

New features in MSP 2.9:

Search flows with FireAI: Users can now search network flows using natural language with FireAI, which generates the correct search syntax automatically without sending personal data to the cloud.

Wi-Fi management for Firewalla Access Point 7 (AP7): Wi-Fi and AP7 management from MSP, including SSID creation, band selection, channel adjustments, and device isolation.

User support in MSP: Support for creating, editing, and managing Users across boxes, including VPN Mesh Users, with visibility and administrative control from both the All Boxes view and individual box views.

IP reservations and local domains: Reserve any IP address or local domain for devices, allowing for precise network configuration and management.

Disturb parental control: A new rule action that simulates network disruptions to selected apps, encouraging responsible device usage.

Network editing for bridge mode: Now available for all boxes in bridge mode, allowing network creation, edits, and deletions directly in MSP.

Separate multi-WAN data usage tracking: View and manage monthly data usage per WAN with separate limits, reset dates, and alarms.

The latest release brings several enhancements and improvements, including API support for device management and updates, making administration more seamless. Users can now benefit from search history shortcuts for easier flow tracking, while System Events gain support for AP7 events.

An optional Device MAC column has been added to enable more precise filtering. Additionally, VPN configuration import has been improved, domain validation has been expanded, and general UI and performance refinements further enhance the overall user experience.

MSP 2.9 introduces Mobile App Access Control, allowing administrators to manage access levels for all paired devices by granting Full, Limited, or No access to Firewalla app features, ensuring users only see what they need.