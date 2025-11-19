How to cut security tool sprawl without losing control

In this Help Net Security video, Jon Taylor, Director and Principal of Security at Versa Networks, talks about how organizations can deal with security tool sprawl. He explains why many teams end up with too many tools, especially as zero trust introduces more features and requirements. Taylor notes that there is no single method that works for everyone since each company has its own needs and policies.

He walks through a process that starts with looking at the tools already in place and the features that teams depend on. From there, he suggests mapping those features to platforms that support the same protections while cutting down the number of products to manage.

Taylor also stresses the importance of planning for growth and new threats, along with building a roadmap that can change when new use cases appear. The goal is to simplify security, reduce noise, and keep the focus on strong protection.

