Cryptomixer crypto laundering service taken down by law enforcement

German and Swiss law enforcement agencies have taken down Cryptomixer, an illegal cryptocurrency mixer service, and have confiscated over 25 million euros (approximately $29 million) in Bitcoin.

The Cryptomixer seizure banner

As part of Operation Olympia, and with support from the EU’s Europol and Eurojust, the agencies have seized three servers in Zurich, Switzerland and the cryptomixer.io domain, on which they plastered a warning: “Law enforcement agencies have seized databases and other information relating to this domain. Anyone operating or using these cybercriminal services is subject to investigation and prosecution.”

According to Europol’s press release, law enforcement got their hand on over 12 terabytes of data, which could contain logs and other data that may be used to unmask users.

The law enforcement action was undertaken in the last week of November 2025.

A popular choice for criminals

“Cryptomixer was a hybrid mixing service accessible via both the clear web and the dark web. It facilitated the obfuscation of criminal funds for ransomware groups, underground economy forums and dark web markets. Its software blocked the traceability of funds on the blockchain, making it the platform of choice for cybercriminals seeking to launder illegal proceeds from a variety of criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, ransomware attacks, and payment card fraud,” Europol noted.

“Mixing services such as Cryptomixer offer their clients anonymity and are often used before criminals redirect their laundered assets to cryptocurrency exchanges. This allows ‘cleaned’ cryptocurrency to be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or for FIAT currency through cash machines or bank accounts.”

The law enforcement agency claims that since its creation in 2016, Cryptomixer was used to mix over 1.3 billion euros (approximately $1.5 billion) in Bitcoin.

In March 2023, Europol supported a law enforcement action against the ChipMixer cryptocurrency mixing service, when the authorities seized 4 servers, 7 TB of data, and 44.2 million euros in Bitcoin.

