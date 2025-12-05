New infosec products of the week: December 5, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BlackFog, Datadog, Forward Edge-AI, SandboxAQ, and Upwind.

BlackFog releases ADX Vision to block data loss from unapproved AI use

BlackFog announced the availability of its newest solution, ADX Vision. Designed to secure every endpoint and every LLM interaction, ADX Vision gives organizations the visibility and control needed to manage AI securely. Operating directly on the device, it detects shadow AI activity, prevents unauthorized data movement in real time, and enforces governance policies automatically without disrupting productivity.

Datadog introduces Bits AI SRE to automate alert investigation and root cause analysis

Datadog has launched Bits AI SRE, an AI agent aware of telemetry, architecture, and organizational context that investigates alerts and surfaces action able root cause in minutes, giving engineers the information they need to confidently resolve incidents faster, save engineering hours, and reduce end-user and business impact.

Forward Edge-AI delivers quantum-safe data diode and earns communications patent

Forward Edge-AI announced two major milestones in advancing quantum-resistant communications: the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application covering attack-resilient, trust-verified communications, and the company has delivered its Isidore Quantum One-Way Data Diode to National Central University (NCU) in Taiwan.

SandboxAQ launches AI-SPM platform to expose shadow AI risks

SandboxAQ announced an AI-SPM offering that provides visibility into where AI is being used in organizations’ tech stacks and evaluates AI assets for exploitable weaknesses, insecure dependencies, and exposure risks such as prompt injection, data leakage, and unauthorized access. The offering is purpose-built to help organizations address the growing threat of “shadow AI” before it leads to material breaches.

Upwind adds real-time AI security and posture management to its CNAPP

Upwind announced the launch of its integrated AI security suite, expanding the company’s CNAPP to protect the growing enterprise AI attack surface. The suite introduces real-time AI security, AI posture management, AI agents, and runtime protection, allowing AI security to benefit from the same deep cloud context that already powers Upwind’s CNAPP across data security, API security, identity, and cloud detection and response.