UTMStack: Open-source unified threat management platform

UTMStack is an open-source unified threat management platform that brings SIEM and XDR features into one system. The project focuses on real time correlation of log data, threat intelligence, and malware activity patterns gathered from different sources. The goal is to help organizations identify and halt complex threats that rely on stealthy techniques.

UTMStack: Core capabilities

The platform includes log management and correlation, threat detection and response, threat intelligence, alert investigation, file classification, AI-powered SOC analysis, and support for security compliance. These features are designed to give security teams a unified view of activity across their environments and help them respond to threats that spread across multiple systems.

UTMStack integrates SIEM and XDR to analyze log data and stop threats at their source in real time. It can identify harmful activity even when the original threat did not appear directly on the server. Correlation takes place before data ingestion, a design choice that reduces workload and supports faster response times. This early analysis is described by the project as a way to improve detection and remediation across digital infrastructure.

Security practices behind the project

The team reviews UTMStack code daily to identify vulnerable dependencies. Penetration testing is conducted each year and also after major releases. Data exchanged between agents and UTMStack servers is encrypted through TLS. The platform uses container and microservice isolation combined with strong authentication controls. Access to the server requires a unique key with more than 24 characters. User credentials stored in the database are encrypted and protected by fail2ban and two factor authentication.

These measures reflect the project’s effort to secure the system while keeping the open source codebase active and maintained. Frequent reviews and testing play an ongoing role in shaping how the platform evolves.

Built from the ground up

The project also addresses common questions that security teams often raise about SIEM tools. UTMStack is not based on Grafana, Kibana, or similar reporting platforms. It was built from the ground up with the aim of creating an intuitive SIEM and XDR environment. It also does not use ELK for log correlation. The correlation engine was developed specifically for UTMStack to support analysis before ingestion and to make real time correlation possible.

This approach shapes how the platform handles alerts, investigations, and broader data analysis. The goal is to give teams quicker visibility into suspicious activity without depending on external reporting layers or third party log correlation stacks.

UTMStack is available for free on GitHub.

