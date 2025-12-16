Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 16, 2025

Cybersecurity Senior Manager

Grant Thornton | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Senior Manager, you will lead and perform cybersecurity assessments, including capability, threat and risk, architecture, compliance, and configuration reviews. You will oversee technical security testing such as attack simulations and vulnerability assessments, and manage incident response readiness activities, including tabletop exercises and capability evaluations.

Cyber Resilience CTI Specialist

Central Bank of Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Resilience CTI Specialist, you will support and enhance the cyber resilience strategy using financial services and threat intelligence expertise, provide CTI capabilities including threat correlation, hunting, trending, and horizon scanning, help advance CTI tooling and operations with emerging technologies such as ML/LLMs, and deliver regular intelligence updates on evolving cyber risks.

Cyber Security Analyst

Ford Motor Company | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will modernize information security policies and standards, collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders and SMEs, lead policy, control, and risk governance processes, perform policy and risk reviews, conduct quantitative and qualitative risk assessments, and provide security consultation to IT and business teams.

Cyber Security Engineer

Global Medical Response | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage and optimize endpoint protection using CrowdStrike Falcon and Microsoft Defender, oversee the Endpoint Protection Program, maintain secure baselines aligned with CIS and NIST standards, and enforce endpoint-based DLP controls including USB and sensitive data transfer restrictions.

Cyber Security Deputy Director

banglalink | Bangladesh | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Deputy Director, you will develop and execute long-term security roadmaps, lead enterprise-wide risk and threat management, drive rapid remediation of vulnerabilities through cross-functional collaboration, and oversee the adoption of global security frameworks embedded across the technology lifecycle while managing CAPEX and OPEX budgets.

Freelance Cybersecurity Analyst – AI Trainer

Mindrift | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Freelance Cybersecurity Analyst – AI Trainer, you will analyze simulated security alerts across endpoint, identity, and cloud environments, perform proactive threat hunting using KQL, evaluate AI-generated incident reports, and improve the model’s understanding of Microsoft Defender tools and SOC workflows.

Global Head of Privacy & Data Protection

Kraken | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Global Head of Privacy & Data Protection, you will lead and continuously enhance the global privacy program, embed privacy by design across products and services, partner with senior stakeholders to ensure compliance, oversee vendor privacy assurance, and maintain effective privacy processes and documentation as both a data controller and processor.

ICT Cloud & Security Engineer

PFH Technology Group | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an ICT Cloud & Security Engineer, you will manage Microsoft Entra ID for identity governance, conditional access, MFA, and PIM, deploy and administer Intune and Microsoft Defender XDR, monitor and respond to alerts using Microsoft Sentinel and SIEM tools, secure Azure resources using Zero Trust best practices, and lead security incident investigations and remediation.

Information Security Consultant – GRC

Kiwibank | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Consultant – GRC, you will develop and maintain security policies and frameworks, lead security audits and assurance activities, manage security risk reporting and tracking, drive the risk management framework, and conduct third-party vendor risk assessments.

Information Security Manager (SOC Operations)

Mazrui International | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Manager (SOC Operations), you will oversee SOC monitoring, detection, and incident response, ensure compliance with ISO 27001 and regulatory requirements, manage audits and remediation, define security policies and training, integrate security into infrastructure and architecture, own risk and change management processes, and ensure strong cloud, data, and API security across the organization.

Information Systems Security Officer

Docebo | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Systems Security Officer, you will define and govern the FedRAMP program, own and maintain all ATO artifacts including the SSP, SAR, ConMon deliverables, and POA&Ms, build and operate the continuous monitoring program, and triage vulnerabilities to ensure timely remediation and compliance with FedRAMP requirements.

IT Security Engineer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will assess and monitor the organization’s security posture and network traffic, detect and respond to security incidents, defend against internal and external threats, perform risk and vulnerability assessments, and investigate incidents to remediate weaknesses and reduce cyber risk.

Junior CISO with GRC experience

Hermeticon | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior CISO with GRC experience, you will lead and manage information security and regulatory projects, guide clients through the full lifecycle of security and compliance initiatives, implement and maintain information security and privacy regulations, and provide ongoing consulting support in risk management, process improvement, and security monitoring.

Principal Cyber Security Analyst

City of Moreton Bay | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Analyst, you will implement and monitor security policies, manage security tools and incident response, ensure regulatory compliance, conduct vulnerability and penetration testing, promote security awareness, and develop security strategies, roadmaps, and budgets.

Observability & Monitoring Architect

Ascension | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Observability & Monitoring Architect, you will design and optimize end-to-end observability across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments, architect and integrate SolarWinds and ScienceLogic with AIOps and ServiceNow, establish effective alerting and event management standards, and drive automation and predictive analytics to improve service reliability and reduce alert fatigue.

Security Assurance Penetration Tester

Elsevier | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Security Assurance Penetration Tester, you will perform manual and automated penetration testing across web and cloud environments, document and report findings, assess and prioritize vulnerabilities with recommended mitigations, validate remediation efforts, and analyze recurring issues to identify root causes and long-term solutions.

Security DevOps Engineer

Taboola | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security DevOps Engineer, you will lead the implementation of a secure-by-design culture by developing and executing a DevSecOps and Secure SDLC strategy, maturing the security tooling stack, owning bug bounty and disclosure workflows, strengthening IAM through Zero Trust and just-in-time access, and designing scalable CVE discovery, tracking, and remediation processes driven by automation and actionable data.

Senior Associate, Cyber Defense

KPMG | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Associate, Cyber Defense, you will monitor, detect, analyze, and investigate threat activity; support incident response through alert handling and event investigation in coordination with SOC and IT teams. Assist with implementing security monitoring and incident response methodologies, and configure security controls and technologies including SIEM, log management, firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, antivirus, and DLP tools.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer, Security Validation

Community Health Systems | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, Security Validation, you will lead Red Team engagements aligned with MITRE ATT&CK, conduct security validation across cloud, on-prem, and medical environments, develop adversary simulation tools, collaborate with Blue and Purple Teams to improve detection and response, and assess risks in critical clinical and enterprise systems.

Senior Red Team Operator – Cloud Specialty

JPMorganChase | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Red Team Operator – Cloud Specialty, you will lead and execute long-term, covert red team assessments to evaluate control effectiveness and operational risk, contribute to the development of red team methodologies and tools, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver data-driven assessment reports with clear risk and remediation guidance.

Senior Security Engineer, Application Security

GitLab | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application Security, you will lead application design and architecture reviews, threat modeling, code reviews, and security testing with demonstrated exploitation in controlled environments. You will establish secure development practices, standards, and paved roads to enable high-velocity engineering. Contribute directly to securing GitLab using GitLab, and strengthen software supply chain security through improved workflows and controls.

Senior Security Engineer

Analog | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will manage core security platforms across cloud, application, host, and infrastructure domains; design and operate security monitoring and SIEM solutions in collaboration with SOC, red, and threat intelligence teams; oversee log collection, correlation, detection, and compliance automation. You will continuously improve monitoring processes and documentation, and develop operational procedures to strengthen detection capabilities and overall security posture.

(Senior) IT Security Specialist

Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a (Senior) IT Security Specialist, you will develop and maintain IT security policies and controls, monitor and assess security across systems and endpoints, manage identity and access, support regulatory compliance, and administer Windows and Linux servers including patching, backups, monitoring, and recovery to ensure secure and stable operations.

TPRM Analyst

Kyndryl | India | On-site – View job details

As a TPRM Analyst, you will oversee incident response, vulnerability management, and threat hunting, execute and optimize security technologies, and proactively enhance security services through system tuning, new use cases, and insights from customer and industry data.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

VMRay | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will produce monthly intelligence reports, deliver technical and executive briefings, drive intelligence-led marketing content, support threat hunting and detection engineering, and represent the organization at CTI conferences and industry events.

Vulnerability Management Officer

OECD | France | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Officer, you will lead vulnerability identification and remediation across digital assets, coordinate remediation with technical teams, plan and execute advanced security assessments including red teaming and penetration testing, support digital solution risk assessments with control recommendations, and develop, enforce, and monitor security and privacy controls to ensure timely patching and compliance with OECD and industry standards.