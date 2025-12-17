How exposure management changes cyber defense

In this Help Net Security video, Larry Slusser, VP of Strategy at SixMap, explains why endpoint detection and response is only part of the security story. Drawing on his work as an incident responder, engagement manager, and ransomware negotiator, he describes EDR as the armed guard that reacts after an intruder crosses the line.

Slusser then shifts to proactive exposure management. He explains how attackers map organizations from the outside by identifying domains, IP addresses, services, and software. Even without a known vulnerability, this information helps attackers move fast when a zero day appears. Using examples such as Apache servers and past industry outages, he shows how weak perimeter awareness can disrupt business operations.

The video argues that security teams must define what they own, including third and fourth parties, before they can defend it. By reducing what is visible to outsiders, organizations can slow attackers over time.