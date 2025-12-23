Cybersecurity jobs available right now: December 23, 2025

Application Security Architect

ARRISE | UAE | Hybrid

As an Application Security Architect, you will define and mature the application security architecture strategy, standards, and guardrails across products and platforms. You will lead threat modeling and architecture reviews for modern systems, including web, API, microservices, and cloud-native environments. You will oversee secure design and code reviews, vulnerability assessments, and partner with DevOps and engineering teams to embed security tools and controls throughout the SDLC.

CISO

LyondellBasell | France | Hybrid

As a CISO, you will develop and execute the enterprise cybersecurity strategy aligned with business and IT priorities. You will advise the CIO, Board, and executives on cyber risk, threats, and compliance, embed security into major IT and transformation initiatives, and represent security in governance forums. You will lead the GRC function, ensure regulatory compliance, oversee risk assessments and audits, and report cybersecurity posture to executive leadership.

Cloud Security Architect

AIB | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design cloud security processes for risk and posture management, incident response, and operational resilience to ensure timely and effective delivery. You will design and implement security frameworks that support cloud adoption and ensure compliance with ISO 27001, NIST, and CIS Benchmarks.

Cyber Security Engineer-Pentester

Protergo | Indonesia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer-Pentester, you will conduct vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and red team engagements in a consulting environment. You will use tools such as Metasploit, Nmap, and Burp Suite to assess cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, including mobile, web, and infrastructure platforms.

Cyber Security Lead

Joseph Rowntree Foundation | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will lead the delivery of the organization’s cybersecurity activities, ensuring digital systems and information assets are protected from current and emerging threats. You will maintain the cyber risk register, lead investigations into security breaches, coordinate disaster recovery and incident response, and support business continuity planning, including defining Recovery Point and Recovery Time Objectives.

Cyber Security Process Specialist

ESB | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Process Specialist, you will support the compliance monitoring program to assess adherence to established policies and standards. You will regularly report findings to management and provide recommendations for improvement. You will also collaborate with risk management teams to identify, assess, and prioritize cybersecurity risks, ensuring controls and mitigations are effective and aligned with policy standards.

Cyber Security Specialist (ICS/OT)

AtkinsRéalis | Canada | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Specialist (ICS/OT), you will plan cybersecurity activities and apply a risk-based approach across all project phases, from feasibility and design to testing, commissioning, and operations. You will conduct risk assessments and evaluate the effectiveness and impact of mitigation strategies. You will also perform gap, threat, and vulnerability assessments in line with industry standards by identifying critical assets and appropriate security controls.

Cybersecurity Vulnerability Analyst

Marelli | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Vulnerability Analyst, you will perform vulnerability assessments and cybersecurity validation on work products. You will define and review test suites, develop and run automated tests, and generate test reports. You will review security-critical software, report vulnerabilities identified during testing, and support and coordinate with penetration testing suppliers.

IT Security Specialist

Volkswagen Group | Italy | Hybrid

As an IT Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and validate security controls across networks, servers, endpoints, cloud services, and applications. You will support infrastructure and development teams in adopting secure configurations and practices, lead technical investigations during security incidents, and perform vulnerability assessments, penetration testing coordination, and security hardening.

Lead Application Security Engineer

Swift | USA | Hybrid

As a Lead Application Security Engineer, you will lead comprehensive security architecture reviews across Swift’s applications in all business domains. You will conduct advanced code security reviews with developers across Java, JavaScript, C++, Python, and other emerging languages. You will also lead security assessments for critical applications, defining required controls based on business needs, and optimize DevSecOps tools within CI/CD pipelines to reduce false positives and improve developer adoption.

Manager – Cybersecurity

Emerson | India | On-site

As a Manager – Cybersecurity, you will drive the timely and effective execution of product security activities, including SDL consultations, penetration testing, cybersecurity training, and IEC 62443–based assessments. You will ensure strong product security involvement in identifying architectural weaknesses through threat modeling and provide guidance on secure coding practices. You will also develop and execute product security project plans aligned with product release timelines, milestones, and deliverables.

Manager, Cybersecurity and Cloud Policy

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | USA | On-site

As a Manager, Cybersecurity and Cloud Policy , you will develop and maintain the cybersecurity and cloud policy framework and strategy. You will analyze global policy developments related to cybersecurity and cyber resilience, product, telecom, network, supply chain, and cloud security, as well as critical infrastructure protection and other regulatory issues shaping the security landscape.

NMC Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist

Police Digital Service | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a NMC Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist, you will tactical and operational analysis using appropriate tools and techniques to identify gaps, patterns, and trends, assess threats, risks, and impacts, and provide recommendations to support decision-making, prioritization, and resource allocation. You will correlate intelligence from multiple sources to develop and lead analysis of contextually relevant threats. You will also lead independent project analysis and develop materials on specific subjects of concern.

OT Security Architect

dormakaba | Germany | Hybrid

As an OT Security Architect, you will design and implement advanced security solutions to protect OT and IoT infrastructures and critical production systems. You will advise leadership on integrating OT and IoT security into business decisions, migrations, and resilience initiatives. You will conduct risk assessments to identify vulnerabilities, define security requirements for new systems and machinery, and monitor and respond to OT and IoT security incidents to maintain operational continuity.

Principal, Cyber Security, Risk & Compliance

Deakin University | Australia | Hybrid

As a Principal, Cyber Security, Risk & Compliance, you will oversee the delivery of security controls aligned with business objectives and industry standards. You will develop and manage cybersecurity, resilience, risk, and compliance frameworks and roadmaps, lead projects to successful delivery, and conduct enterprise-wide risk, resilience, and third-party assessments across complex digital environments.

Principal Offensive Security Engineer

Autodesk | Canada | Hybrid

As a Principal Offensive Security Engineer, you will proactively fuzz, research, and investigate AEC products and processes to identify security issues and improvements. You will support AEC security incident BPM processes and assist engineering teams with secure code development through your expertise. You will also help establish policies, procedures, and standards to strengthen the overall security posture.

Senior Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Services

Google | USA | hybrid

As a Senior Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Services, you will contribute to customers’ global security missions by delivering actionable intelligence and supporting monitored escalations. You will evaluate current and emerging tools and best practices for tracking advanced threat actor tools, techniques, and procedures, along with their motivations and industry trends. You will also conduct operational and tactical research using Mandiant sources, tailored to the client’s industry, geography, and technology stack, to produce timely and relevant intelligence.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Airbus Aircraft | France | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will investigate cyberattacks and perform digital forensics and incident response activities. You will enhance threat hunting through improved intrusion detection, contribute to the design and development of detection, response, and DFIR tools, and conduct threat intelligence on attacker groups targeting the aerospace and defense sector. You will also contribute to research and publications produced by the Airbus CERT.

Senior Mobile Threat Analyst

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid

As a Senior Mobile Threat Analyst, you will investigate and identify threat signals across web and mobile platforms, including social media, forums, apps, and the darknet. You will analyze large datasets to uncover patterns, monitor third-party channels for malicious activity, and produce clear reports with actionable insights and recommendations.

Senior SecOps Engineer

UVeye | Israel | Hybrid

As a Senior SecOps Engineer, you will implement and manage security tools such as static code analysis, cloud posture monitoring, and penetration testing solutions. You will embed security into the DevOps lifecycle across CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and development workflows. You will design and enforce cloud security policies and lead incident response, vulnerability management, and forensic investigations to mitigate threats.

Senior SOC Engineer (AI & Automation)

Unisys | UAE | On-site

As a Senior SOC Engineer (AI & Automation), you will build and maintain AI-driven solutions that improve workflows and user experience. You will develop scalable backend services and APIs for AI/ML workloads and evolve platform components such as vector search, feature stores, and evaluation tooling. You will also implement security, data protection, and responsible AI controls to ensure safe and compliant use of models and data.

Software Security Engineer, Experienced or Senior

Boeing | USA | Remote

As a Software Security Engineer, Experienced or Senior, you will operationalize open-source policy and processes through automation. You will independently investigate, analyze, and resolve licensing issues with a focus on business-driven outcomes. You will automate Software Composition Analysis using a mix of commercial, open-source, and in-house tools, conduct trade studies, and collaborate with Product Owners to meet stakeholder requirements. You will also manage dependency scanner configurations, triage critical open-source vulnerabilities, and work with development teams to ensure timely remediation.

Specialist Information Security Risk Management

SIXT | Germany | On-site

As a Specialist Information Security Risk Management, you will contribute to improving the risk management framework and conduct security risk assessments, supporting asset owners with remediation planning. You will assist control owners in implementing technical measures to achieve remediation objectives, help keep security policies current with emerging trends, and integrate internal controls and KPI/KRI practices into daily operations.

Zero Trust ISSM

Cedelis | USA | On-site

As a Zero Trust ISSM, you will execute Risk Management Framework activities across the system lifecycle, including documentation, assessment support, and authorization maintenance. You will monitor system security posture through continuous monitoring, reviewing configuration data, vulnerability findings, and compliance artifacts. You will also identify, document, and track vulnerabilities and control deficiencies, supporting the development and management of POA&Ms.