Security chaos engineering matters when nothing is broken

In this Help Net Security video, Brian Blakley, CISO at Bellini Capital, explains why security chaos engineering matters beyond theory. He shares lessons from real organizations where systems did not fail outright, but uncertainty slowed the business. Login delays, certificate issues, and missed alerts caused confusion, stalled work, and weakened trust between teams and leaders.

Blakley argues that many security problems show up as ambiguity rather than outages. Tools may work as designed, yet coordination, ownership, and decision making break down under stress. Through controlled chaos experiments, he shows how small disruptions reveal gaps in communication and leadership readiness that audits never expose.

The video helps organizations understand how risk spreads, how information moves, and how leaders respond when pressure rises. The goal is to reduce surprise and build confidence when it matters most.