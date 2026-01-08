What happens to insider risk when AI becomes a coworker

In this Help Net Security video, Ashley Rose, CEO at Living Security, discusses how AI is changing insider risk. AI is now built into daily work across departments, which shifts how risk shows up and how security teams should respond. Rose argues that insider risk now includes AI systems, automated workflows, and agents that can take action on their own.

She explains that most risky behavior comes from broken processes, confusing workflows, and friction that pushes people to find shortcuts. AI helps security teams see these patterns earlier and understand why they happen. This allows organizations to move beyond one size fits all training toward guidance that fits how people work in real time.

The video also covers identity risk, AI used by attackers, and the need to manage human and AI access together. The focus shifts from blame and checklists to reducing risk in measurable ways.