StackRox: Open-source Kubernetes security platform

Security teams spend a lot of time stitching together checks across container images, running workloads, and deployment pipelines. The work often happens under time pressure, with engineers trying to keep clusters stable while meeting internal policy requirements. The StackRox open source project sits in that space, offering a Kubernetes security platform that teams can run and adapt on their own.

What the StackRox project covers

The StackRox platform focuses on Kubernetes and container security across the build and runtime lifecycle. It ingests data from container images, Kubernetes APIs, and runtime activity inside clusters. That data feeds policy checks tied to configuration, vulnerability data, and observed behavior.

Policies are expressed as rules that map to common security and compliance concerns, such as exposed services, privilege use, image provenance, and network access patterns. Teams can modify these policies or define new ones based on their internal standards.

Vulnerability and configuration analysis

StackRox includes image scanning capabilities that analyze container images for known vulnerabilities and risky configurations. Scans run against image metadata and package contents, producing results that teams can use during build and deployment stages.

Configuration analysis evaluates Kubernetes objects such as pods, deployments, and services. The system flags settings tied to privilege escalation, exposed ports, and policy violations defined by the organization.

Runtime visibility and enforcement

At runtime, StackRox observes process activity, network connections, and API interactions within containers. This telemetry supports detections tied to unexpected behavior or policy breaches.

Enforcement actions can block deployments or stop workloads based on defined rules. Teams control how enforcement is applied, which supports use in development, staging, and production environments.

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform is available for free on GitHub.

