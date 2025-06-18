From cleaners to creepers: The risk of mobile privilege escalation

In this Help Net Security video, Nico Chiaraviglio, Chief Scientist at Zimperium, explores how Android apps can be abused to escalate privileges, giving attackers access to sensitive data and system functions.

Drawing on Zimperium’s recent research, he breaks down two major threat vectors: malicious apps disguised as legitimate tools like cleaners or QR scanners, and vulnerable or misconfigured apps, including pre-installed OEM software.

Chiaraviglio explains how these threats bypass normal safeguards and outlines how organizations can defend against them using app vetting, code audits, and permission checks. Watch now to better understand mobile privilege escalation and how to protect against it.

Key findings from the report include: