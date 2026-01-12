Debian 13.3 is now available with targeted corrections, updates

Debian 13.3 is the third maintenance update for the stable Debian 13 distribution, codenamed “trixie”. It updates package content to address security and other issues reported since the last point update.

This release includes more than 100 adjustments and multiple security patches across a range of packages. It includes updates for core services and applications such as Apache HTTP Server, GNOME components, and container tools.

Existing systems running Debian 13 can install the 13.3 update through the standard package management system. Users should point their system’s package sources to an up-to-date Debian mirror and install available upgrades.

The Debian Project notes that systems that regularly apply updates from the security repository will already include most of the fixes in this point release.

Read more: Debian seeks volunteers to rebuild its data protection team