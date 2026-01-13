Turning cyber metrics into decisions leaders can act on

In this Help Net Security video, Bryan Sacks, Field CISO at Myriad360, explains how security leaders can measure cybersecurity in ways that matter to executives and boards. He argues that metrics should support decisions, not exist for reporting alone. The discussion focuses on aligning security work with business priorities, especially those driven by CEOs and boards.

Sacks walks through a practical example using AI as a business priority. He explains that once leadership decides to expand AI use, the role of security is to support that goal while managing risk. The video outlines how to connect cybersecurity initiatives to AI adoption without blocking progress.

Viewers will hear concrete examples of what to measure, such as approved versus unapproved AI use, time to review new tools, and indicators of data protection. The video closes by showing how these measures roll up to board-level questions and help shift security conversations toward leadership, trust, and business outcomes.