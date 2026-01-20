Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 20, 2026

Application Security Engineer

xAI | USA | On-site

As an Application Security Engineer, you will review and analyze code to identify vulnerabilities, define secure coding standards, and embed security practices into the CI/CD pipeline. You will perform threat modeling and risk assessments, manage application vulnerabilities through remediation, and support incident response for application security issues.

CISO

Orca Security | Israel | Hybrid

As CISO, you will own end-to-end security across Orca’s platform, cloud, data, identities, and IT, lead security strategy and operations, and balance risk with business velocity. You will oversee incident response, vulnerability management, secure SDLC, compliance and audits, scale Security, IT, and GRC teams, and partner with leadership to embed security across the company.

Cyber Security Analyst

Queensland Airports | Australia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor security tools and alerts, perform initial incident triage, support incident response through evidence collection, review identity and access logs, and coordinate vulnerability management, patching, and remediation in line with compliance frameworks.

Cyber Security Architect

Sky | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will develop metrics and dashboards to measure security performance, ensure security-by-design integration across projects, define and review security policies and standards, create reusable security patterns for enterprise assets, communicate with diverse stakeholders, and build a security architecture roadmap aligned to strategic goals.

Cyber Security Director

KPMG | Philippines | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Director, you will lead end-to-end delivery of cybersecurity engagements, manage high-performing teams, serve as the primary client contact, drive presales and business development efforts, and oversee risk management to ensure successful, high-quality outcomes.

Cyber Security Engineer

Global Medical Response | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will administer and optimize endpoint protection using CrowdStrike Falcon and Microsoft Defender, build and manage the Endpoint Protection Program, develop secure system and server baselines aligned with CIS and NIST standards, and implement endpoint-based DLP controls to protect sensitive data.

Cyber Security Manager

Burberry | China | On-site

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will embed security into digital product development by defining visible security requirements, perform risk assessments and threat modeling for new solutions, track and validate security controls throughout delivery, and develop security patterns to ensure consistent security input across projects.

Cyber Security Manager

Akkodis | USA | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead IAM and cybersecurity projects, manage budgets, risks, and timelines, and ensure compliance with policies, regulations, and audits. You will supervise and develop staff, oversee access controls and incident monitoring, produce security reports, deliver awareness training, and stay current on industry trends to implement best practices.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

EY | India | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will research and analyze global cyber threats, produce tactical intelligence to guide security teams and leadership, and enrich open-source, third-party, and proprietary data with contextual analysis to strengthen the firm’s security posture.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Researcher

Vega | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Researcher, you will research threat actors, campaigns, and techniques to produce actionable intelligence, translate insights into prioritized detections and threat hunting workflows, tailor intelligence to customer risk profiles, and monitor emerging threats and CVEs to assess and prioritize customer impact.

Engineer I – AI Security

TD Securities | Canada | On-site

As an Engineer I – AI Security, you will design and build tools for penetration testing, red teaming, and continuous vulnerability evaluation of AI applications. You will develop mock AI applications to assess internal and third-party tools, analyze vendor and open-source solutions, scale security tooling into CI/CD workflows, and advance AI security best practices.

Engineer, Cybersecurity

Royal Caribbean Group | USA | On-site

As an Engineer, Cybersecurity, you will ensure solutions comply with corporate standards, operationalize projects and automations, pilot new security technologies, and engineer and analyze large Databricks data sets. You will also build dashboards, alerts, and agentic AI capabilities to deliver scalable security insights and improve detection and response.

Head of Security Engineering – Application Security & Security Testing

Tesco | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Head of Security Engineering – Application Security & Security Testing, you will lead multiple security engineering teams and managers, driving application security, security testing, and adversarial simulation capabilities. You will oversee tools and programs for vulnerability discovery across the full stack, improve testing automation and coverage, translate strategy into execution, and collaborate with security, product, and platform teams to embed security into delivery pipelines.

Lead OT Cyber Security Consultant

Jacobs | UAE | Hybrid

As a Lead OT Cyber Security Consultant, you will define security requirements and architectures, develop assessment and risk management approaches, and support accreditation and audit activities. You will lead security operations including monitoring and incident response, provide technical support to business development, and build strong relationships with clients and industry stakeholders.

Penetration Testing Analyst

Sun Life | Ireland | On-site

As a Penetration Testing Analyst, you will perform ethical hacking and vulnerability scanning for internal and external clients, report findings to application support teams, and provide guidance and recommendations to ensure identified vulnerabilities are effectively remediated.

Quality Assurance Security Engineer

EfficientIP | France | Hybrid

As a Quality Assurance Security Engineer, you will maintain QA platforms, design and execute manual and automated security tests, and select and manage testing tools. You will conduct vulnerability assessments, document and track findings through remediation, verify fixes, and stay current on emerging threats and technologies.

Security Analyst

Shift Technology | France | Hybrid

As a Security Analyst, you will monitor and investigate security alerts across SIEM, EDR, and cloud tools, develop and tune detection and automation capabilities, and analyze logs to identify threats. You will act as a first responder for incidents, maintain response playbooks, support investigations and stakeholder communication, and perform security assurance activities including access reviews and third-party risk assessments.

Security Architect – Cyber Security

Vodafone | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Security Architect – Cyber Security, you will define security requirements, design secure solution architectures, and guide secure software development, integration, and testing. You will also conduct risk assessments to address vulnerabilities and support Secure by Design initiatives across the organization.

Security Engineer

Fuse Energy | UAE | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer, you will help implement and maintain security controls across cloud infrastructure, web applications, and internal systems, support secure configurations for access, secrets, APIs, and identity workflows, and participate in threat modeling and security reviews. You will assist with monitoring and investigating security alerts, support incident response and remediation efforts, and help maintain runbooks, alerts, and detection capabilities while staying current on relevant risks and attack vectors.

Security Specialist

Kyndryl | Italy | Hybrid

As a Security Specialist, you will oversee incident response, vulnerability management, and cyber threat hunting. You’ll execute security solutions applying cutting-edge technologies like firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, antivirus software, and vulnerability scanners.

(Senior) Cybersecurity Specialist – IT Resilience & Threat Intelligence

EOS Group | Germany | Hybrid

As a (Senior) Cybersecurity Specialist – IT Resilience & Threat Intelligence, you will develop and assess group-wide resilience, backup, and disaster recovery capabilities, define standards for resilient system design, support testing and continuous improvement of response and recovery processes, and monitor threat and vulnerability trends to drive timely actions.

Senior CSIRT Analyst

National Gas | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Senior CSIRT Analyst, you will investigate security alerts across network, endpoint, cloud, and threat intelligence sources, ensure cases follow playbooks with well-documented evidence, help improve CSIRT operations and documentation, and identify and communicate incident trends and workflow issues to leadership.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Wayfair | India | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will monitor and respond to security incidents, perform root-cause analysis, and drive containment and remediation. You will design detection and threat-hunting capabilities, build automation and SOAR workflows to improve SOC efficiency, and lead vulnerability management by defining processes, metrics, and remediation in collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Senior External Fraud and Security Incident Expert

Allianz | Germany | Hybrid

As a Senior External Fraud and Security Incident Expert, you will strengthen operational resilience and incident and crisis management with a focus on external fraud, physical security, and man-made threats. You will support global entities through guidance, training, investigations, monitoring, and reporting, lead assessments and exercises, and foster best-practice sharing and awareness across the group.

Senior Manager, Security Risk

Twilio | Canada | Remote

As a Senior Manager, Security Risk, you will lead and develop a global team of risk analysts, conduct and oversee complex risk assessments across cloud, microservices, and legacy environments, integrate compliance controls into risk processes, and operationalize the One Twilio Risk Management framework using industry standards with a focus on emerging risk areas.

Senior Vulnerability Management Engineer

Cisco | USA | On-site

As a Senior Vulnerability Management Engineer, you will enhance the Vulnerability Management program through automation, data analysis, and process improvements, act as a subject matter expert, analyze vulnerability trends and root causes, help develop security standards, and work with engineering teams to assess and remediate security issues and incidents.