Microsoft introduces winapp, an open-source CLI for building Windows apps

Microsoft has released winapp, a new command line interface aimed at simplifying the process of building Windows applications. The open-source tool targets developers who rely on terminal based workflows and want a consistent way to create, configure, and manage Windows apps across projects.

Bringing Windows app tasks into one CLI

“Windows development often involves managing multiple SDKs, creating and editing multiple manifests, generating certificates and navigating intricate packaging requirements. The goal of this project is to unify these tasks into a single CLI, letting you focus on building great apps rather than fighting with configuration,” Nikola Metulev, Product Manager, Windows Platform and Developer at Microsoft explained.

The CLI supports project scaffolding, dependency management, and build and run commands. These functions connect directly with the Windows App SDK and WinUI based applications, using standardized commands intended for repeatable use.

Designed for scripting and automation

winapp fits into development environments that already rely on scripting and automation. It’s suitable for use in local development, team workflows, and continuous integration pipelines.

Developers can pair winapp with editors and integrated development environments, including Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. The CLI focuses on tasks that benefit from command driven execution, such as initializing projects, managing configuration files, and handling packaging steps.

Microsoft also notes that a consistent command structure can support shared project layouts across teams, which may help with maintenance and collaboration over time.

Download

winapp is available now in public preview on GitHub. Microsoft is inviting developers to try the CLI and submit feedback through its standard developer feedback programs.

To get started:

Install via WinGet (for general use):

winget install microsoft.winappcli