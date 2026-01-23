New infosec products of the week: January 23, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from cside, Obsidian Security, Rubrik, SEON, and Vectra AI.

cside targets hidden website privacy violations with Privacy Watch

cside announced the launch of Privacy Watch. The platform prevents website privacy violations on the client-side, a risk surface that is traditionally unmonitored. To help organizations automate compliance with regulations like GDPR, CPRA, and HIPAA, Privacy Watch deploys AI for continuous website risk monitoring, evidence logs, and regulation-specific reports.

Obsidian Security unveils end-to-end SaaS supply chain security to stop integration-led breaches

Obsidian Security is launching a new solution that secures the SaaS supply chain across its full lifecycle, bringing together integration risk visibility, proactive prevention, early breach detection and impact forensics, all in a single, unified platform.

Rubrik introduces Security Cloud Sovereign for data sovereignty and regulatory compliance

Rubrik announced Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign, an offering that gives global organizations control over their data to support national security and operational continuity. Rubrik Security Cloud Sovereign gives customers the ability to maintain control over where data resides and who has access to it as regulations change.

SEON Identity Verification combines KYC checks with real-time fraud intelligence

SEON has unveiled the launch of its AI-powered Identity Verification solution, bringing ID verification, liveness detection and proof of address checks into its unified risk platform. The solution supports identity document verification for global government-issued IDs, biometric liveness checks, proof of address verification and optional government database checks.

Vectra AI helps organizations prevent AI-powered cyberattacks

Vectra AI’s next-generation platform introduces three distinct enhancements, each designed to deliver a specific outcome across the AI attack lifecycle: preemptive security to reduce exposure, proactive defense to stop attacks as they start, and accelerated response to contain attacks while they are in motion.