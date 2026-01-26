Inside Microsoft’s veteran-to-tech workforce pipeline

The technology workforce is changing, and military veterans are increasingly being recognized as one of the industry’s most valuable and dependable talent pools.

In this Help Net Security interview, Chris Cortez, Vice President of Military Affairs at Microsoft and longtime leader of the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA), and Corey Lee, Security CTO for Microsoft Education, discuss how Microsoft has built and scaled a veteran-to-tech pipeline that responds directly to real-world hiring needs.

(The answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

How did MSSA begin?

Chris Cortez: In 2006, a small group of veterans at Microsoft started asking what Microsoft and the technology industry was doing for military veterans who wanted to get into the industry. The reality was that very little was being done. That realization started a meaningful conversation about what we could be doing. We recognized that the military community already had much of what employers were looking for – discipline, accountability, and experience operating in complex environments – but lacked a clear on-ramp into tech roles.

By 2013 we had a vision and the funding for a pilot cohort, which launched at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Since then, the program has scaled alongside the industry. What began at a single installation expanded across the U.S., and during COVID we moved to a virtual model that ultimately allowed us to reach service members well beyond U.S. borders. 13 years later we celebrate over 4,000 graduates.

How has the cybersecurity job market influenced the trajectory of veteran hiring over the last few years?

Corey Lee: The rapid growth of the cybersecurity job market has been a huge accelerator for veteran hiring. With more than half a million cyber roles posted in the U.S. last year alone, demand has completely outpaced traditional talent pipelines, so employers are actively looking to veterans to fill the gap.

Veterans bring mission focus, discipline, and calm under pressure, which translate perfectly into security roles. What’s exciting is how this shift has changed the landscape. A few years ago, programs like Microsoft’s Military Affairs initiatives and MSSA were working to convince companies to consider veterans for cyber roles. Today, those same companies are coming to us, eager to hire veteran talent because they simply can’t keep up with workforce needs.

The booming security job market hasn’t just opened doors for veterans, it’s turned them into one of the industry’s most reliable and valued talent pipelines.

MSSA has multiple learning paths. How do you decide which tracks to expand or add? Which new tracks do you expect to add in the coming year or two?

Chris Cortez: We regularly refresh and create learning paths to reflect hiring trends and business needs. We make those decisions based on hiring data, employer demand, and where we see sustained skills gaps in the market.

Our current learning paths – Cloud Application Development, Server and Cloud Administration, and Cybersecurity Operations – cover core technical competencies that map to roles employers consistently need to fill in industries spanning from government to utilities to healthcare.

But technology is always evolving, so we maintain an agile mindset, and have built MSSA to stay flexible. I lead a small, agile team that can update curriculum components or adjust learning paths as the hiring environment changes. We also partner closely with Microsoft’s Worldwide Learning organization to ensure our content reflects in-demand platforms, tools, and certifications.

From the beginning, our approach has been to let industry needs drive the program. As demand shifts, we evolve MSSA accordingly, so graduates are prepared for real jobs, not theoretical ones.

With the rise of AI-powered tools and workflows in cybersecurity, how is Microsoft ensuring that MSSA and related training remains relevant and competitive?

Chris Cortez: Cybersecurity threats evolve quickly, and the integration of AI is accelerating that pace. We address this by treating curriculum relevance as an ongoing responsibility. MSSA content is regularly refreshed to reflect how AI is being applied in real security operations, alongside the foundational skills that remain essential regardless of tooling.

Just as important, we focus on instilling in our participants a mindset of continuous learning so they can adapt as new tools emerge. Tools will continue to change, but the ability to understand risk, evaluate systems, and learn new technologies is what sustains a career in cybersecurity. MSSA is designed to build that foundation.

Being part of Microsoft gives us a practical advantage. Beyond the fundamentals, we keep MSSA’s technical curriculum current by working closely with Microsoft’s own security and cloud experts. My team collaborates with the Microsoft Worldwide Learning division and product groups to ensure that what we teach aligns with the cutting-edge tools, current platforms, practices, and certifications in use in Microsoft and across the industry.

How does Microsoft collaborate with universities and colleges to expand cybersecurity training for veterans? What does Microsoft contribute, apart from tools and branding? Are there shared credentials or credit pathways between MSSA and colleges?

Corey Lee: Microsoft knows that veterans thrive when they get hands-on experience, real mentorship, and clear pathways into cybersecurity, and our university partnerships make that possible. We work closely with colleges across the country to help veteran students build real-world skills using the same tools security teams rely on every day.

A big part of this is supporting campus-based, student-run Security Operations Centers. These SOCs give students, including veterans using the GI Bill, a chance to defend their school’s network in real time. We equip many of these programs with access to Microsoft Sentinel, Defender, and even Security Copilot, using virtual learning experiences at no cost. And as Microsoft, we jump in to coach faculty and mentor student analysts so they can grow their skills with confidence.

We also collaborate through national training programs like the CyberSkills2Work consortium, a network of universities dedicated to preparing veterans and first responders for cyber careers. By aligning our curriculum and certifications with their coursework, we help veteran learners earn credentials that employers value. The program has already trained thousands of people, and veterans make up roughly half of its graduates.

On top of that, we team up with campuses to build veteran-friendly training pathways to accommodate both early-in-career and advanced learners. Schools like Villanova University and the University of South Florida offer internships, workshops, cyber-range exercises, and specialized training sessions that we help shape and support. These programs blend academic learning with practical experience so veterans can transition smoothly into the workforce.

Finally, we help connect universities to our broad network of hiring partners. Through events, career fairs, and Microsoft’s Military Affairs team, veterans gain direct access to employers who understand their skills and are eager to hire them.

Microsoft partners with over 1,000 employers to place MSSA graduates. How are these partnerships structured?

Chris Cortez: At its core, our partner model is about access and alignment. Employers in our MSSA network receive 24/7, no-cost access to a centralized talent portal that features profiles and résumés of MSSA-trained jobseekers who are ready to step into technical roles.

When we onboard a partner, we spend time walking through the MSSA curriculum – what each learning path covers, the skills graduates build, and the certifications they earn – so there’s real clarity around capability, not guesswork.

For organizations with hard-to-fill roles or specialized requirements, like active security clearances, the portal makes it easier for recruiters and IT leaders to quickly identify talent that’s technically prepared and mission-ready.

Does Microsoft hire MSSA graduates into cybersecurity roles?

Chris Cortez: Yes, we do. Microsoft has hired MSSA graduates into a range of cybersecurity roles, and it’s easy to see why: Military service develops a deep instinct for protecting systems, anticipating risk, and responding decisively to threats.

Those skills translate directly into cybersecurity, and at Microsoft, we recognize military experience as a meaningful advantage, not just on a résumé, but in how veterans show up and perform on our teams.

For veterans who complete MSSA but are not hired by Microsoft, what responsibility does Microsoft take for ensuring meaningful job placement versus simply training completion?

Chris Cortez: From the start, MSSA has been designed around employment outcomes. We’ve built a network of over 1,200 companies and organizations that hire from our program. We provide structured career coaching, and stay engaged with participants until they secure a role that aligns with their skills. As a result, 96% of MSSA graduates who are seeking employment are hired, either at Microsoft or across the broader technology industry.

To do this, we work closely with MSSA corporate partners, many of whom are Microsoft Partners using Azure and other Microsoft technologies and are actively looking for entry-level technical talent with the maturity and accountability that military experience brings.

Other employers come to MSSA because they recognize that military service develops foundational and durable skills that can’t be taught in a classroom, and they value direct access to that talent through our portal.

Placement doesn’t end at graduation. We often say, “once an MSSA grad, always an MSSA grad,” and we mean it: Alumni can re-engage with the program years later by reactivating their profiles in the MSSA Talent Portal, where employers have 24/7 access to MSSA-trained candidates.

We also maintain a dedicated team of Career Development Managers who support participants and alumni with résumé reviews, interview preparation, and networking. Our measure of success isn’t how many people complete their training, it’s how many graduates are employed.

For veterans interested in cybersecurity but without prior IT experience, what entry-level roles or pathways do you see them starting in after training?

Corey Lee: Veterans absolutely can break into cybersecurity, even without an IT background.

After completing a training program, many start in a junior Security Operations Center analyst role. It’s a perfect fit. Those students are monitoring alerts, investigating suspicious activity, and working as part of a mission driven team, which lines up naturally with military experience. We see vets go from “no tech experience” to fully functioning analysts in just a few months.

Internships and apprenticeships are another great entry point. A lot of veterans start part time in a campus SOC or IT security team while finishing their coursework.

Some vets start even broader: IT support specialists, cloud support technicians, or vulnerability assessment analysts. These roles build core technical skills while still giving exposure to security work. From there, they often transition into more specialized cyber positions within a year or two.

And AI tools are lowering the barrier to entry. With assistants like Microsoft Security Copilot, new analysts can write queries, interpret alerts, and investigate incidents faster.

What barriers do veterans still face in transitioning to cybersecurity careers even after completing MSSA, and how is Microsoft working to remove them?

Chris Cortez: One of the most persistent barriers is translation: Many veterans underestimate how directly their military experience applies to cybersecurity roles, particularly when their military role doesn’t line up directly with civilian job titles.

We spend time helping participants connect what they’ve done – risk assessment, system protection, incident response, operational planning – to the language employers use when they describe cybersecurity roles.

Mentorship plays an important role in that process. Microsoft employees who volunteer as mentors help participants pressure-test their experience, refine how they talk about their skills, and understand how their background adds value inside a non-military organization.

Microsoft is also trying to eliminate barriers by evangelizing the value of veteran talent. In many cases, the barrier isn’t the veteran’s readiness – it’s on the employer’s side. Part of our work is helping employers better understand the leadership, communication, and problem-solving capabilities veterans bring, and how those qualities strengthen cybersecurity teams in very practical ways.

