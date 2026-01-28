Android just got smarter at stopping snatch-and-run phone thefts

Google announced updates to the Android theft protection features that expand existing safeguards and make stolen devices harder to use. These updates are available on Android 16 and later.

One update builds on Failed Authentication Lock, a feature introduced in Android 15 that locks the screen after repeated failed unlock attempts. Google is adding a dedicated on and off toggle in settings, giving users direct control over whether the feature is enabled.

Android devices provide stronger protection against attempts to guess a user’s PIN, pattern, or password by increasing lockout time after repeated failures. Identity Check, which launched last year on Android 15 and later, has also been expanded to cover all features and apps that use the Android Biometric Prompt, including banking apps and Google Password Manager.

Google is also updating its recovery tools to provide more control after a device is lost or stolen. The changes are available on Android devices running Android 10 and later.

Remote Lock, which allows users to lock a device through android.com/lock, is getting an optional security question as part of the process. The added step is intended to help confirm device ownership before a lock is triggered, reducing the risk of unauthorized lock requests during recovery.

“These protections are designed to make Android devices harder targets for criminals before, during, and after a theft attempt,” Google said.