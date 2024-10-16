Android 15 unveils new security features to protect sensitive data

Android 15 brings enhanced security features to protect your sensitive health, financial, and personal data from theft and fraud. It also introduces productivity improvements for large-screen devices and updates to apps like the camera, messaging, and passkeys.

Android theft protection

Google has developed and rigorously tested a comprehensive set of features to protect your data at every stage—before, during, and after theft.

The new Theft Detection Lock uses AI to protect your data, automatically locking your phone if it senses it’s been stolen. Remote Lock also lets you secure your device from anywhere using your phone number and a quick security check. These features are available on most Android 10+ devices.

With Android 15, additional protections prevent thieves from guessing passwords and accessing sensitive data. New authentication requirements secure settings often targeted by thieves, such as SIM removal or disabling Find My Device. The device will also lock down after multiple failed attempts, making it harder to reset or sell, deterring thefts before they occur.

Hide sensitive apps with Private Space

Android 15’s Private Space functions like a digital safe, letting you organize sensitive apps separately. When locked, these apps are hidden from your app list, recent views, notifications, and settings, making them virtually invisible.

Accessing Private Space requires an extra layer of authentication for enhanced security. For added privacy, you can even conceal the existence of Private Space entirely.

Android 15 is available for download here.